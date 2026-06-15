SECURE announces quarterly dividend and timing of 2026 second quarter results

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ – SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (“SECURE” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per common share payable on or about July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2026.

This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2026 second quarter financial and operating results before markets open on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE’s website and SEDAR+ following the release.

In light of the pending arrangement with GFL Environmental Inc. previously announced on April 13, 2026, SECURE does not intend to host a conference call in connection with its second quarter results. The Corporation will continue to provide shareholders with its customary quarterly disclosure in accordance with its regulatory obligations.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with an extensive network of assets across western Canada and North Dakota. Through its Waste Management segment, SECURE operates long-life, permitted processing, recovery, and disposal infrastructure that supports the safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible management of waste from energy and industrial activity, including the recycling of metals and recovered oil and the use of specialty chemical solutions to reduce waste intensity and improve operational efficiency. SECURE’s Energy Infrastructure segment includes crude oil pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities that optimize, store, and transport crude oil to market, enhancing customer value through product quality optimization, improved pricing, and reduced emissions while protecting the environment.

SECURE’s shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

SOURCE SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp.

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