BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 16 4th Class Power Engineer with 3-5 Years Experience Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 16 Office/Payroll Administrator Highvale Energy Limited Calgary
Jun. 16 TECHNICAL SPECIALIST, FIELD QUALITY CONTROL – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 15 QA/QC Inspector – Level 1 Strike Group Edson
Jun. 15 Office Administrator Strike Group Edson
Jun. 10 Safety & Compliance Coordinator (Turnaround) Roska DBO Fort McMurray
Jun. 10 Referral Partner — Commission Based (Landmen Welcome) Novacq Edmonton
Jun. 9 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group High Level
Jun. 9 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Kamloops
Jun. 9 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Kamloops