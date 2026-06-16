New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 16
|4th Class Power Engineer with 3-5 Years Experience
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 16
|Office/Payroll Administrator
|Highvale Energy Limited
|Calgary
|Jun. 16
|TECHNICAL SPECIALIST, FIELD QUALITY CONTROL – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 15
|QA/QC Inspector – Level 1
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Jun. 15
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Jun. 10
|Safety & Compliance Coordinator (Turnaround)
|Roska DBO
|Fort McMurray
|Jun. 10
|Referral Partner — Commission Based (Landmen Welcome)
|Novacq
|Edmonton
|Jun. 9
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Jun. 9
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Kamloops
|Jun. 9
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Kamloops