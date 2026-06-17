Canada’s Keyera buys remaining 50% stake in KAPS pipeline for $861 million

The company expects about C$100 million in incremental growth capital in 2026, above its previously disclosed outlook of C$550 million to C$625 million, to fund its increased share of remaining construction costs for the Zone 4 expansion.
The deal was financed through existing credit facilities, with Keyera planning to raise C$525 million in equity via a bought deal offering, while continuing construction of the KAPS Zone 4 expansion, which is expected to start operations in mid-2027.
(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)