New Poll Finds Strong Majority of British Columbians Support LNG Projects, Energy Development and Exports

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2026) – A new poll conducted by Nanos on behalf of Canada Action finds widespread support among British Columbians for LNG development, expanded energy infrastructure and increased natural gas exports.

The survey found that a strong majority of British Columbians (87%) support building new energy infrastructure projects efficiently. It also found that more than four in five (81%) support a strategy for Canada to become a preferred supplier of natural gas to international markets, while nearly four in five (78%) support increasing LNG exports to Asia and Europe.

“Our polling shows that most British Columbians back LNG development and the infrastructure needed to export more of our natural gas to the world. They also want projects to move forward more efficiently,” said Cody Battershill, Canada Action spokesperson.

Nearly half of respondents (49%) say government approval processes for natural resource infrastructure are too slow, suggesting that while support for energy development is strong, many believe project timelines should improve.

“It’s time for Canada to live up to our full potential and maximize the value of our abundant resources. For years now, numerous countries have been asking for more Canadian energy. Increasing our exports can help support good-paying jobs and long-term careers, while generating needed government revenues to pay for our hospitals, schools, and social programs, to ensure a stronger, more resilient economy.”

Additional findings include:

Eight out of ten (80%) British Columbians support providing natural gas to Asia and Europe to reduce dependence on authoritarian suppliers.

British Columbians support providing natural gas to Asia and Europe to reduce dependence on authoritarian suppliers. Six out of ten (60%) are not aware that natural gas is BC’s third-largest export, indicating a gap between economic reality and public understanding.

are not aware that natural gas is BC’s third-largest export, indicating a gap between economic reality and public understanding. Half (50%) say BC is doing a good/very good job supporting resource production, 43% say the same about approving projects.

say BC is doing a good/very good job supporting resource production, 43% say the same about approving projects. More than three in ten (31%) respondents are aware of Indigenous ownership and partnerships in Coastal GasLink/LNG Canada, and roughly 16-19% for other LNG projects such as Ksi Lisims LNG and Cedar LNG. More work is needed to share the facts with the public at large about meaningful Indigenous ownership and partnerships in BC LNG projects.

About the survey

The survey was conducted by Nanos Research for Canada Action using a representative non-probability online panel of 1,029 British Columbians aged 18 and older between May 27 and June 3, 2026. The sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. A margin of error cannot be calculated on a non-probability sample. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of 1029 respondents would have a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The research was commissioned by Canada Action and was conducted by Nanos Research.

SOURCE: Canada Action Coalition

CONTACT: Cody Battershill – Media@CanadaAction.ca

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