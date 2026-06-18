From AI Pilot to Production in Weeks: Join the Conversation

As operational complexity increases, Canadian oil and gas companies are turning to AI to support faster, more informed decisions in the field and across asset networks.

The emphasis is on practical application – using AI to reduce unplanned downtime, improve execution consistency, and support frontline teams where work actually happens.

Join IFS and industry leaders in Calgary for a focused lunch discussion on how AI is being applied in operational environments today. Seats are filling fast, be sure to register today.

Oil & Gas Leaders Lunch

Calgary Petroleum Club

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Register now