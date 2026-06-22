Keyera Announces Closing of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes and $604 Million Bought-Deal Equity Offerings and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

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CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ – Keyera Corp. (“Keyera” or the “Company”) (TSX: KEY) today announced that it has completed its previously announced offering (the “Note Offering”) of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) and bought deal public offering (the “Equity Offering” and together with the Note Offering, the “Offerings”) of approximately $604 million of Common Shares of the Company (“Common Shares”).

Pursuant to the Equity Offering, the Company issued 11,274,600 Common Shares, including 1,470,600 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The Common Shares were issued at a price of $53.55 per Common Share.

The Common Shares were offered through a syndicate of underwriters, led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities, as joint bookrunners. The Notes were offered on a private placement basis, in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements in each of the provinces of Canada, through a syndicate of dealers co-led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets.

The net proceeds from the Equity Offering and some of the net proceeds from the Note Offering will be used to repay indebtedness drawn under a short-term credit facility used to fund Keyera’s acquisition of a non-operated 50% interest in the KAPS pipeline from Stonepeak Partners LP, which resulted in Keyera owning the entire interest in KAPS, the details of which were announced by Keyera on June 17, 2026 (the “Acquisition”). The balance of the net proceeds from the Note Offering is expected to be used to fund the redemption or repayment of Keyera Partnership’s outstanding 3.96% senior unsecured notes due October 2026 prior to or at their maturity date.

For further information regarding the Acquisition and the Equity Offering, including related risk factors, refer to the Company’s prospectus supplement dated June 18, 2026 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the base shelf prospectus of the Company dated December 22, 2025 (the “Base Shelf”). The Base Shelf and the Prospectus Supplement are accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities offered under the Offerings.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Dan Cuthbertson, General Manager, Investor Relations

Tyler Monzingo, Senior Specialist, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com

Telephone: 1-403-205-7670

Toll free: 1-888-699-4853

Media Inquiries

Brandon Wood, Director, External Affairs

Email: media@keyera.com

Telephone: 1-855-797-0036

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements are intended to provide readers with information regarding Keyera, including the intended use of net proceeds of the Offerings. The forward-looking statements contained herein may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or Keyera’s future performance. Such statements are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “subject”, “strive”, “commit” and similar expressions, including the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and assumptions with respect to such things as the success of Keyera’s operations, general and industry economic trends remaining in line with management’s current expectations, favorable commodity prices and market conditions, future operating costs and predictability in the governmental, regulatory, and legal environments in which Keyera operates. In some instances, forward-looking statements contained herein may be attributed to third party sources. Management believes that its assumptions herein are reasonable and that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are also reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements were made, and the process used to prepare the information. However, Keyera cannot assure readers that these expectations will prove to be correct.

All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. For information about the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, as well as other assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements, please refer to Keyera’s filings made with Canadian provincial securities commissions, including Keyera’s 2025 Year-End Report dated February 12, 2026, Keyera’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, Keyera’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and in Keyera’s Annual Information Form, dated March 2, 2026 which can be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Keyera’s website at www.Keyera.com.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive, that they should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements and that the forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, Keyera does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Further information about the factors affecting forward-looking statements and management’s assumptions and analysis thereof is available in filings made by Keyera with Canadian provincial securities commissions, which can be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

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