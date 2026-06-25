1 Week Until Calgary Stampede – Final Packages

🤠We’re 1 Week until the Calgary Stampede and 2 week until the legendary Bootleggin’ Breakfast

👍Be part of the 60 Years of Stampede Tradition!

Bootleggin’ Breakfast is Corporate Calgary’s Premier Stampede Experience:

✅Premium Corporate Hosting

✅Executive Networking

✅Team Building Celebrations

👉Elevated events with curated breakfasts, unforgettable performances by CCMA award winning bands and private bar service.

✅ Buy Tickets & Corporate Tables NOW (From $119 per person)

WWW.BOOTLEGGINBREAKFAST.COM

🤠JULY 7 @ Westin Calgary Ballroom (Limited Tickets & Tables Left)

🤠JULY 9 @ Fairmont Palliser Ballroom (Only 7 Table Packages Left)

🔥Tuesday, July 7th Performers:

🔹ALLI WALKER

👉2024 CCMA FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR NOMINEE

👉2025 CCMA VIDEO OF THE YEAR NOMINEE

👍Her song, “The Whiskey’s Gone” gained her TikTok Fame With Over 10 Million Views & 2 Million Streams

👍Alli is also known for her hit songs, “I Like Big Trucks”, “Creek” as well as her performance with SHANIA TWAIN at the Churchill Music Festival.

🔹Flaysher (Country Music Alberta Award Nominees)

🔹Kelsi Mayne (CMA Ontario Nominee & Sirius XM Top of the Country Finalist)

🔥Thursday, July 9th Performers:

🔹TONY STEVENS

👉2025 CCMA BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST NOMINEE

👉2025 BCCMA MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR & SONG OF THE YEAR

👉2024 CCMA SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE

👍Tony’s song, “Whiskey In Colorado” gained him Fame With Over 1.2 Million Spotify Streams & 2 Million Streams Combined.

🔹Surprise Guest Performance By a CCMA Winner & Canadian Country Music Legend. This legendary artist has been nominated for multiple Canadian Country Music Awards including:

👉Male Artist of the Year

👉Single of the Year

👉Album of the Year

👉Songwriter of the Year

👉Industry Person of the Year

🔹Kelsi Mayne (CMA Ontario Nominee & Sirius XM Top of the Country Finalist)

🔹Brandon Lorenzo (Country Music Alberta Nominee & North American Country Music Association Winner)

🎉2026 BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST TICKETS INCLUDE:

👉6 Drink Tickets Per Person, Curated Stampede Breakfast, Exclusive Performances By Award Winning Country Music Artists, FREE Rides on the Mechanical Bull & Entry to the Official After Parties so you can watch the Stampede tent concerts for FREE.

👉The Breakfasts run from 8am-1pm with the Official Stampede After Parties that follow from 1pm-2am.

🔺July 7th Doubleheader After Parties @ Nashville North Tent with FREE Entry To Stampede Park AND @ Ranchman’s with Bus Transportation & FREE VIP Entry Until 6PM

🔺July 9th After Party @ Ranchman’s with Bus Transportation & FREE VIP Entry Until 6PM

🔥BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S PREMIER STAMPEDE EXPERIENCE