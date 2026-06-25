Security of vessels passing outside designated Hormuz routes is not guaranteed, Iranian authority says

Vessels passing outside routes set by the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body set up by Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz, will not be guaranteed safe passage, the authority said in a post on X on Thursday.

“Consequences arising from passage through unauthorised routes shall be the responsibility of the owner, operator, and vessel commander”, the PGSA said.

The PGSA’s warning came after British maritime agency UKMTO said that a cargo ship reported a suspected attack near Oman while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with U.S. officials telling Reuters that Iran had fired on the ship.

Iran has not specifically commented on the incident. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said earlier on Thursday that safe passage through the strait would only be possible through routes designated by Iran, adding that it would take action against vessels that failed to comply.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)