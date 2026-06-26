Ukraine attacks Russian energy sites — What has been hit?

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy facilities in recent months, targeting the country’s infrastructurein a war now well into its fifth year.

The drone attacks are worsening fuel shortages in Russia, where people have reported rising prices and long queues at the filling stations across most regions.

Following is a summary of the attacks —starting with the most recent — and their impact:

NORSI NORSI, Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, suspended operations on Wednesday after a Ukrainian drone attack, a move likely to worsen nationwide fuel shortages, two industry sources said.

NORSI, which is Russia’s second-largest producer of gasoline, can process 16 million metric tons of oil per year, or around 320,000 barrels per day.

ORENBURG

Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday it had struck Orenburg gas processing plant, which has a capacity of 45 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year.

MOSCOW Moscow oil refinery halted operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on June 16, two industry sources said. On June 18, another attack damaged processing units and sparked multiple fires across the site.

The facility in the capital’s southeastern Kapotnya district has an annual capacity of around 11 million tons of oil.

TANECO Russian Tatneft’s TANECO oil refinery halted operations after a drone attack on June 12.

TANECO is one of Russia’s most technologically advanced refineries, equipped with hydrocracking, catalytic cracking and delayed coking units.

According to industry data, TANECO processed 17.0 million tons of crude oil in 2024, producing 2.7 million tons of motor gasoline, 8.5 million tons of diesel fuel and 1.3 million tons of petroleum coke.

KUIBYSHEV

Rosneft’s Kuibyshev oil refinery halted processing on June 10 after a drone attack.

The Kuibyshev refinery processed 4.7 million tons of crude in 2024, or 94,400 barrels a day, producing 0.8 million tons of gasoline, 1.4 million tons of diesel and 1.3 million tons of fuel oil, according to industry sources.

YAROSLAVL

Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, about 700 km (435 miles) from the Ukrainian border, on May 25, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The refinery has processing capacity of 15 million metric tons per year, or around 300,000 barrels per day.

SYZRAN Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s Rosneft-owned Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region, the Ukrainian military and President Zelenskiy said on May 21.

The refinery halted operations after the attack damaged a primary processing unit, two industry sources said.

It had previously suspended oil refining after drone attacks on April 18.

The refinery has processing capacity of 8.5 million tons per year, or around 170,000 barrels per day.

In 2024, it processed 4.3 million tons of crude into 800,000 tons of gasoline, 1.5 million tons of diesel and 700,000 tons of fuel oil, according to industry sources.

TUAPSE

Ukraine struck a Russian oil refinery in the Black Sea port of Tuapse on May 27, the Ukrainian military’s general staff said.

A drone attack caused a major fire at the oil refinery on April 28, officials said, causing the facility, which sells most of its products for export, to halt operations, according to two industry sources.

It has a capacity of around 12 million tons per year, or 240,000 barrels per day, and produces naphtha, diesel, fuel oil and vacuum gasoil.

PORTS/TANKERS

A loading complex caught fire in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk after a drone attack, local authorities said on June 8.

A fire broke out at the southern Russian port of Temryuk after a Ukrainian drone attack, regional authorities in the Krasnodar region said on May 29.

Also on May 29, fuel storage facilities caught fire following a Ukraine drone attack in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said.

Ukraine attacked Russia’s ports on the Baltic and Black seas, including the Primorsk port, oil tankers and military ships on May 3.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Joe Bavier and Andrew Heavens)