Enbridge Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary; Announces $2.5M Founding Gift to Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota

Funding will help advance Library’s sustainability and conservation initiatives

MEDORA, N.D., June 29, 2026 /CNW/ – As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) is announcing a $2.5M founding gift to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) which opens July 4, 2026, in Medora, North Dakota.

Enbridge’s funding supports the library’s sustainability certification and conservation initiatives. Enbridge’s investment will also help to restore 400,000 native plants to the surrounding prairie ecosystem, enhancing biodiversity and wildlife habitat.

“Theodore Roosevelt is often called the ‘conservation president’ so it’s fitting that his Presidential Library is designed to exist within the rugged landscape of the North Dakota Badlands,” said Greg Ebel, Enbridge President and CEO. “We’re proud to support the library and its ambitions to serve as a national destination focused on leadership, conservation, resilience and civic engagement.”

The gift reflects Enbridge’s focus on sustainability. This year marked 25 years of sustainability reporting at Enbridge, reflecting an approach that has evolved alongside our business and has become embedded in how we plan, invest, operate and govern decision-making. That foundation supports how we deliver the energy people count on every day, while strengthening the resilience of our systems for the future.

Enbridge is a leading North American energy infrastructure company with operations across 43 U.S. states. Enbridge has proudly operated, safely and reliably, in North Dakota for more than 75 years.

About Enbridge

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We’re advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge’s common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

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SOURCE Enbridge Inc.