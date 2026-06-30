BOE Report

Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces May Operational Update to Shareholders

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2026) – Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) (“Lotus Creek” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the May Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company’s website and can be accessed via the following link:

May Operational Update

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK PLEASE CONTACT:

Kevin Johnson
President & CEO
403-538-8435
Email: info@lotuscreek.ca
Website: www.lotuscreek.ca		 Mitchell Harris
VP Finance & CFO
403-444-1465

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303530