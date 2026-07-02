Canada and British Columbia strike new cooperative prosperity partnership to build a stronger, more sustainable economy

July 2, 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia

The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more independent, and more sustainable economy. To that end, Canada’s new government is working with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to build major projects that diversify our exports, create thousands of new high-paying careers, and unlock Canada’s full potential as an energy superpower.

With its vast natural resources and shared ambition to build, British Columbia is a natural partner in this mission. Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, signed the new Canada-British Columbia Cooperative Prosperity Agreement, which will further accelerate the construction of major energy and trade corridors throughout the province, including:

LNG Canada Phase 2, Ksi Lisims LNG, Cedar LNG, and Woodfibre LNG: The federal government will work with proponents, communities, and First Nations to accelerate the permitting, financing, and construction of these projects to boost LNG supply for Canadians and our allies.

The federal government will work with proponents, communities, and First Nations to accelerate the permitting, financing, and construction of these projects to boost LNG supply for Canadians and our allies. Red Chris Mine Expansion: We will invest $500 million to expand Red Chris Mine, which will increase Canada’s annual copper production by more than 15%, support critical minerals demand for clean energy and manufacturing, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 70% once operational.

We will invest $500 million to expand Red Chris Mine, which will increase Canada’s annual copper production by more than 15%, support critical minerals demand for clean energy and manufacturing, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 70% once operational. North Coast Transmission Line: We will provide $3.9 billion, through various tools, toward the total capital costs of Phases 1 and 2 of this project, to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable electricity to communities across British Columbia. The project has the potential to create $10 billion in new economic activity, while reducing emissions by up to three million tonnes annually. It will become the backbone of a clean-energy corridor, including a proposed Yukon-British Columbia Grid Connect that will increase the Yukon’s energy security and affordability, as well as a potential interconnect with Alberta to optimise power reliability and sustainability in that province.

In parallel, Canada and British Columbia are building the trade infrastructure we need to ship Canadian energy to new markets around the world, including:

Transforming the Port of Vancouver-Roberts Bank trade corridor: The federal government will invest in infrastructure upgrades to Roberts Bank Terminal, expanding the capacity of the Port to ship to new export markets overseas. This project will unlock over $100 billion in new trade capacity and add approximately $3 billion to Canada’s economy every year.

The federal government will invest in infrastructure upgrades to Roberts Bank Terminal, expanding the capacity of the Port to ship to new export markets overseas. This project will unlock over $100 billion in new trade capacity and add approximately $3 billion to Canada’s economy every year. George Massey Tunnel Replacement Project: We will provide up to $3 billion to replace the aging four-lane transport tunnel along Highway 99 with a modern eight-lane tunnel. This will break down a key Lower Mainland trade bottleneck to enable British Columbia and Canada to export more of what we produce, faster – while cutting travel times for people and goods across Greater Vancouver and traffic bound for BC Ferries to Vancouver Island.

We will provide up to $3 billion to replace the aging four-lane transport tunnel along Highway 99 with a modern eight-lane tunnel. This will break down a key Lower Mainland trade bottleneck to enable British Columbia and Canada to export more of what we produce, faster – while cutting travel times for people and goods across Greater Vancouver and traffic bound for BC Ferries to Vancouver Island. Port of Prince Rupert and the Port of Stewart: Canada will work with port authorities and First Nations to maximise the potential of these ports to serve as vital trade corridors for Canadian goods and services, including critical minerals.

As these ports and trade routes grow, we will also strengthen British Columbia’s maritime economy by prioritising engagement on federal vessel programs, including potential shipbuilding, servicing, and ship recycling sites on Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland.

These projects will be built in consultation and partnership with First Nations, creating unprecedented opportunities for First Nations co-ownership and economic benefits.

Today’s agreement is underpinned by a series of historic commitments to protect and preserve Canada’s land and waters. To that end, Canada and British Columbia will establish a new National Carbon Credit Framework to build carbon markets that work. We will reinforce existing protections for Canada’s whales – including the Southern Resident Killer Whale habitat along British Columbia’s Coast – through a $250 million investment in the Whales Initiative announced in the Spring Economic Update. We will also strengthen protections for coastal ecosystems through the Oceans Protection Plan. With this agreement, the federal government commits to maintaining the federal North Coast tanker ban, in accordance with the proposed route of a new trans-provincial pipeline under the bilateral agreement between Canada and Alberta.

Canada’s new government is building at a scale and speed not seen in generations, which will create tens of thousands of high-paying careers across British Columbia and Canada. To prepare the workforce, the federal government will recruit, train, and certify up to 100,000 new Red Seal trades workers through our Team Canada Strong initiative, and partner with unions to maximise opportunities for Canadian workers. We are also taking action to stabilise and strengthen British Columbia’s strategic sectors, including softwood lumber. This will include new measures to modernise operations, support simplified access to fibre, and expand the use of wood in construction. To help more British Columbians participate in Canada’s growing economy, we will provide over $630 million for affordable child care in British Columbia.

Canada and British Columbia are focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more competitive, more sustainable economy that creates opportunity across the country. Through this agreement, both governments will catalyse billions in new investment, diversify trade, lower emissions, and create thousands of high-paying careers for workers.

Quotes

“Today’s historic agreement creates the conditions to transform the B.C. and Canadian economies to become more resilient, sustainable, and independent. Canada and British Columbia are broadening and accelerating major energy projects and trade corridors, protecting our land, wildlife, and waters, giving workers the support and opportunities they need to help build Canada strong, and creating extensive, large-scale opportunities for true partnerships with First Nations. Together, we’re turning British Columbia’s enormous economic potential into lasting shared prosperity. We’re building British Columbia strong to build Canada strong for all.”

“This agreement is about building B.C.’s future – not just for this year, but for generations to come. It means more good jobs for workers and more opportunities to train for better pay, all while protecting the beautiful places that make our province so remarkable. This deal will deliver faster commutes as we build critical infrastructure, less pollution as we power growth with clean electricity, and the kind of shared prosperity that funds strong public services. I want to thank the Prime Minister for recognising the key role B.C. is playing in building a stronger, more independent Canada.”

“During this time of global uncertainty, Canada and British Columbia are uniting on what we can control: building big things responsibly, strengthening our economy and sovereignty, protecting our environment, and advancing reconciliation. That is no small task, but if we work together and demonstrate cooperative federalism at its best, we can unlock our energy and natural resources and build a stronger Canada for all.”

“Canada’s transportation network is the backbone of our economy, and British Columbia plays a critical role in moving our goods to global markets. Through this partnership, we are investing in key infrastructure to build stronger, faster, and more reliable trade corridors. This will create jobs, strengthen supply chains, and grow Canada’s economy.”

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See the official statement on the Prime Minister of Canada website here.