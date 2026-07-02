Canada, British Columbia pledge to accelerate four LNG export projects

Canada and British Columbia have agreed to accelerate the development of four major liquefied natural gas export projects as part of a broader agreement aimed at expanding energy exports and strengthening the country’s trade infrastructure.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Columbia Premier David Eby on Thursday signed a Canada-British Columbia Cooperative Prosperity Agreement that identifies LNG Canada Phase 2, Ksi Lisims LNG, Cedar LNG and Woodfibre LNG as priority projects.

Under the agreement, the federal government said it will work with project proponents, local communities and First Nations to accelerate permitting, financing and construction of the projects to increase Canadian LNG supplies.

The agreement also includes commitments to expand electricity transmission and port infrastructure that could support future industrial and export growth in northern British Columbia, including investments in the North Coast Transmission Line and continued development of the ports of Prince Rupert and Stewart.

The announcement comes as Canada seeks to diversify energy exports beyond the United States and position itself as a larger supplier of LNG to global markets amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

The agreement did not provide timelines for approvals or construction, nor did it announce new financial commitments specific to the four LNG projects. LNG Canada Phase 2, Ksi Lisims LNG, Cedar LNG and Woodfibre LNG remain at various stages of development and commercial decision-making.