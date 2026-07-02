Whitecap Resources Inc. announces executive appointment, confirms monthly dividend for July of $0.0608 per share and announces second quarter 2026 results conference call / webcast

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Schulz as Vice President, Regulatory and External Affairs. Ms. Schulz’s primary responsibilities will include being the principal liaison on regulatory affairs and providing strategic alignment between policy development and corporate strategy.

Ms. Schulz is a public affairs and policy leader with extensive experience across government, business, energy, environment and economic development. Most recently, Ms. Schulz was Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for Calgary Shaw, with key projects focused on energy, emissions policy, land planning and water management. Ms. Schulz holds a Master’s Degree in Communication from Johns Hopkins University and an Honours Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Saskatchewan.

Monthly Dividend

Whitecap also confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0608 per common share in respect of July operations will be paid on August 17, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2026. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Second Quarter Results Conference Call

In addition, Whitecap announces that it intends to release its second quarter 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-510-2154 or (403) 910-0389 or (437) 900-0527

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap’s website at wcap.ca by selecting “Investors”, then “Presentations & Events”. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

SOURCE Whitecap Resources Inc.

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