$437,611.98 administrative penalty issued to Entrada Resources Inc.

On June 30, 2026, the Alberta Energy Regulator (the AER) issued an administrative penalty decision on Entrada Resources Inc. (Entrada) in the amount of $437,611.98 for three contraventions of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA) and one contravention of the Pipeline Rules, AR 91/2005.

On or about July 28, 2024, an AER investigation determined that Entrada released or permitted the release of oil emulsion that caused or may have caused a significant adverse effect on the environment in the Clearwater County area of Alberta, approximately 70 kms northwest of Red Deer.

While the release occurred on or about January 1, 2023, Entrada did not report the release to the AER as required under the EPEA and failed to take reasonable remedial measures to prevent an adverse effect or further adverse effect as soon as Entrada ought to have become aware of the release, as required by the EPEA.

The primary purpose of the EPEA is protection of the public and the environment. Operators have a duty to report and take remedial measures to address releases of substances to the environment that may cause, are causing, or have caused an adverse effect as soon as the operator is or should be aware of the release.

Review the full penalty assessment, including details of all four contraventions.

An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the regulatory requirements.

For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage.