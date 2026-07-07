10 years of Pulling Together for Kids: Clays for the Cottage Surpasses $1.5 Million

Clays for the Cottage, in partnership with the Chestermere Langdon Oilmen’s Association, marked a significant milestone this year—celebrating 10 years of Pulling Together for Kids, while the Children’s Cottage Society also commemorated 40 years of serving children and families in the Calgary community. Fittingly, the theme “10 Years of Pulling Together for Kids” reflected a decade of generosity, community, and impact.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of sponsors, donors, and participants, this year’s Clays for the Cottage event raised more than $240,000. With this achievement, Clays for the Cottage has now raised over $1.5 million in total alongside our valued partners at the Chestermere Langdon Oilmen’s Association and the many clay-shooting enthusiast who show up year after year.

A portion of funds raised this year will directly support a new mental wellness initiative focused on fathers, stepfathers, and male caregivers through Children’s Cottage Society’s Family Mental Wellness Hub. Officially opened in May 2025, the Hub provides immediate, barrier-free mental health support for children, caregivers, and families when help is needed most.

This important initiative was inspired by the compassion and leadership of partners in the energy sector. Earlier this year, the Calgary Oilmen’s Charity Hockey Tournament contributed $10,000 to help launch this work, following the heartbreaking loss of members of their community to suicide. Their generosity has helped spark meaningful conversations about the need for mental wellness supports tailored specifically to fathers, stepfathers, and male caregivers.

In that same spirit, Children’s Cottage Society is proud to help reduce stigma around mental health challenges and encourage connection. In partnership with initiatives such as CMHA Alberta and Centre for Suicide Prevention’s “Buddy Up” campaign, men are reminded to check in with one another, have honest conversations, and reach out for help when it is needed.

If you or someone you know is struggling or thinking about suicide, call or text Canada’s Suicide Crisis Helpline at 9-8-8 for immediate support.

Children’s Cottage Society extends sincere thanks to this year’s top sponsors, including 10-Gauge sponsors Altitude Energy Partners, Richard and Lois Haskayne, and the Chestermere Langdon Oilmen’s Association; 12-Gauge sponsor Canadian Casing Accessories Inc.; and 16-Gauge sponsors BarrelEye Tools, CES Energy Solutions, Secure Energy Services, and Whitecap Resources Inc. You helped make this milestone year a wonderful success.