BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 7 Heavy Equipment Operator Strike Group Edson
Jul. 7 Safety and Compliance Coordinator Roska DBO Fort McMurray
Jul. 7 QA/QC Inspector – Level 1 or 2 Strike Group Edson
Jul. 7 Integrity Labourer Strike Group Edson
Jul. 6 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Jul. 6 Excavator Operator – Pipeline Integrity Strike Group High Level
Jul. 6 Oil & Gas Field Operator (15/13 camp) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jul. 3 Intermediate Accountant Summit Calgary
Jun. 30 Electrical Superintendent Strike Group Edmonton