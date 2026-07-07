New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 7
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Jul. 7
|Safety and Compliance Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Fort McMurray
|Jul. 7
|QA/QC Inspector – Level 1 or 2
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Jul. 7
|Integrity Labourer
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Jul. 6
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jul. 6
|Excavator Operator – Pipeline Integrity
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Jul. 6
|Oil & Gas Field Operator (15/13 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jul. 3
|Intermediate Accountant
|Summit
|Calgary
|Jun. 30
|Electrical Superintendent
|Strike Group
|Edmonton