Meta makes historic investment in Alberta

Meta has announced plans to build its first Canadian data centre in Alberta, representing an investment of more than $13 billion – one of the largest private-sector investments in Canadian history. The project will create more than 3,000 construction jobs, support 300 operational jobs and generate approximately $250 million annually in benefits for Albertans, including through royalties, taxes, levies and fees. Meta is also investing approximately $60 million in local infrastructure improvements, including roads and water infrastructure.

In addition, in partnership with Project Greenlight, a $4.6-billion, 970MW natural gas fired electricity generation facility announced last week by Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and Kineticor, Alberta ratepayers will see an up to six per cent decrease on their electrical bill’s transmission costs.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the global economy, and Alberta is making sure we lead rather than follow. We created the right conditions to attract world-leading investments while protecting the interests of Albertans. This project will create thousands of jobs, generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue, and make electricity more reliable and affordable.” Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta

Alberta created clear rules for large AI data centres before opening the door to investment. Those rules help keep electricity reliable and affordable, protect Alberta’s water resources, ensure major projects pay their own way and deliver long-term economic and government revenue benefits for Albertans.

Unlike many jurisdictions competing for AI investment, Alberta requires large data centres to bring their own power, pay for the infrastructure needed to support their operations and meet strict environmental and water requirements.

“We’re thrilled to announce Meta’s first Canadian data centre in Alberta. Sturgeon County is the perfect home for Meta for several reasons, including its strong access to infrastructure and energy, talented workforce, and outstanding community partners. We look forward to creating jobs, partnering with community and government leaders, and driving positive impact for years to come.” Gary Demasi, vice president of Data Centre Strategy and Development, Meta

“Landing the largest data centre project in Canada’s history didn’t happen by accident. It happened by design. For two years we promoted Alberta to the biggest players in the world, built a clear, competitive and fair regulatory framework, and put a concierge team to work helping proponents like Meta move fast. Data centres need reliable energy and speed to market. Meta’s investment proves that Alberta delivers.” Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation

“This investment is a strong vote of confidence in Alberta as the best place to do business. The creation of new jobs will provide opportunities for Alberta families while strengthening our economy for years to come. When companies like Meta choose Alberta, it attracts future investment, growth, and talent and lets the world know we are open for business.” Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration

Water

Protecting Alberta’s water resources has also been a key consideration in the project’s design. Meta’s Sturgeon Data Centre will use a closed-loop, liquid-cooled system with dry cooling that requires no operational water use for cooling. Water use at the site will be limited to domestic uses, fire protection and equipment maintenance, with all required approvals subject to Alberta’s Water Act.

Electricity

The data centre campus will be developed under Alberta’s “bring your own power” approach. Rather than relying solely on Alberta’s electricity grid, the project will combine grid-connected electricity with new on-site natural gas generation, helping protect grid reliability while supporting one of the largest private investments in Canadian history.

In Alberta, Meta is fully funding new generation and grid infrastructure to support the data centre, which will improve reliability across the entire Alberta grid and benefit all consumers.

By bringing their own generation, it will reduce the project’s draw on Alberta’s electricity grid and protect the reliability of power for Albertans. This will benefit electricity customers across the province by reducing transmission costs by up to six per cent on Albertans’ utility bills.

“This data centre campus proves that Alberta has the power to drive – and lead – global innovation on our own terms. By blending grid-connected power with self-generation, this project is designed to ensure the reliability and affordability of the power that Albertans, our businesses and our communities depend on every day.” RJ Sigurdson, Minister of Affordability and Utilities

Land

The Sturgeon Data Centre will be within Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, a designated industrial zone not used for farming, residential housing or food production. The investment also includes new digital infrastructure connecting Alberta to broader North American networks, a lasting benefit to Alberta businesses and communities.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Meta’s Sturgeon Data Centre to our community. For more than 20 years, we have been balancing responsible development in the Heartland in support of the quality of life and competitive taxation that our residents and businesses expect. We facilitate projects that bring value to our region through job creation, long-term tax revenue, environmental stewardship, and infrastructure improvements that all of us benefit from. We’re excited to work with our new neighbours as we continue to make that vision a reality.” Alanna Hnatiw, mayor, Sturgeon County

By creating a competitive investment environment with clear expectations for industry, Alberta is building a strong foundation for long-term economic growth while protecting the interests of Albertans.

“Invest Alberta is pleased to welcome Meta to the province. The success of this investment is a direct result of strong provincial ecosystem collaboration, and an excellent value proposition. Working with the Meta team the past few years to bring this project to fruition has made it clear that Alberta is a standout for international businesses looking to expand.” Keith Bradley, acting CEO, Invest Alberta

Quick facts

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) determined independently that 1,200 MW could be allocated for data centre projects without compromising the reliability and stability of the grid. The analysis accounted for population growth to ensure grid connections will not cause power shortages or negatively affect ratepayers.

The data centre levy applies to large grid-connected data centres and is fully deductible against Alberta corporate income tax, ensuring this project contributes to the province from day one.

Alberta’s guidelines direct data centres to previously developed industrial land.

Municipalities control land-use decisions, and provincial guidelines encourage projects to avoid agricultural land.

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