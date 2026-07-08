Regional Assessment Begins of Potential Exploratory Drilling in the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Area

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada continues to advance regional assessments across the country while integrating its nature and economic agendas. These assessments will help support timely development decisions while protecting the environment.

Today, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada published the finalized Terms of Reference and is proceeding with the Regional Assessment of Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling in the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Area. The Terms of Reference were developed in consultation with the Nova Scotia Department of Energy, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER), and with input received from Indigenous Peoples and the public. The Terms of Reference outlines the goals, objectives, scope and intended outcomes of the assessment. The assessment is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

This regional assessment will allow for a better understanding of potential effects of possible future offshore oil and gas exploratory drilling projects in the region, streamline regulatory decision-making, and uphold environmental protections. These outcomes will help ensure that future assessments are efficient while providing more predictability and certainty to proponents, stakeholders, and Canadians.

Quotes

“In a time of global uncertainty, Canada must make the most of its energy advantage. This regional assessment will help streamline future project reviews, provide greater certainty for investors and support responsible offshore oil and gas exploration activities in Nova Scotia. By reducing duplication and improving predictability in our review processes, we are strengthening Canada’s energy security, supporting good jobs and helping ensure Canadian energy can contribute to economic growth at home and energy stability abroad.”

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“This regional assessment will provide the knowledge and understanding we need to make informed, responsible long-term decisions that will protect the environment and uphold Indigenous Rights, all while helping develop the economic opportunities of Nova Scotia.”

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

“Returning to the offshore to explore and develop oil and gas will grow our economy and create more opportunities for Nova Scotians, including good-paying jobs, strengthened energy security, and more revenues that can pay for healthcare, education and other benefits for communities. We appreciate the engagement of Nova Scotians whose feedback has helped shape a thorough and efficient regional assessment framework that will support safe and responsible offshore development.”

The Honourable Marco MacLeod, Nova Scotia Minister of Energy

“As the independent, lead and lifecycle regulator of offshore energy development in the Canada-Nova Scotia offshore area, this regional assessment supports the CNSOER’s mandate of environmentally responsible lifecycle development of offshore energy. The intended outcomes are anticipated to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of project-specific assessments and the CNSOER’s regulatory authorization process for future proposed offshore exploratory drilling projects in the regional assessment study area.”

Christine Bonnell-Eisnor, CEO, Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator

Quick Facts

This is the first regional assessment after the Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature launched A Force of Nature: Canada’s Strategy to Protect Nature which outlined a commitment to use regional assessments as a tool to build Canada well.

which outlined a commitment to use regional assessments as a tool to build Canada well. This is the second regional assessment conducted in Nova Scotia, the first being the Regional Assessment for Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia which was completed in 2025.

Completed in 2020, the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland makes federal environmental assessments for offshore oil and gas exploratory drilling more effective and efficient. It supports strong environmental protection while providing a more predictable and timely regulatory process for future offshore oil and gas exploratory drilling projects and their investors. The regional assessment announced today will build on the knowledge gained through this previous regional assessment and the one on offshore wind development.

Funding to support the participation of Indigenous Peoples and the public during the regional assessment will be announced shortly.

Associated Links

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

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