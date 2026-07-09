Carney pitches tighter Canada-Saudi mining and energy ties

Mark Carney, making the first visit to Saudi Arabia by a Canadian prime minister for 26 years, on Thursday said the two nations were well-placed to deepen mining and energy ties.

* Carney, who says U.S. tariffs on key exports mean Canada must diversify its trade, has made a series of foreign visits over the last year in a bid to drum up business.

* Carney told a televised business forum that Saudi Arabia could help Canadian mining firms develop.

* Carney met Amin Nasser, head of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, for talks deepening cooperation.

* The two nations agreed to restore full diplomatic ties in 2023, ending the fallout from a 2018 dispute over human rights that damaged relations and trade.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Nick Zieminski)