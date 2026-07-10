Occidental’s quarterly realized oil prices jump amid Iran war disruption

* Benchmark Brent crude saw an average closing price of $96.68 per barrel during the April-June quarter, up 23% from the first three months of the year.
* Occidental’s worldwide average realized oil price in the second quarter was $96.78 per barrel, compared with $69.91 a barrel in the previous three months.
* Worldwide realized natural gas prices averaged negative 80 cents per million cubic feet, compared with positive $1.20 per mcf in the previous quarter.
* Worldwide realized natural gas liquids prices rose nearly 30% to $24.64 per barrel, compared with $18.99 per barrel in the previous quarter.
(Reporting by Dharna Bafna in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)