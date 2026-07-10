Occidental’s quarterly realized oil prices jump amid Iran war disruption

Shale producer Occidental Petroleum said in a filing on Friday its worldwide average realized oil prices rose 38.4% in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, driven by higher benchmark crude rates amid the Middle East conflict. The U.S.-Iran war has injected a hefty geopolitical risk premium into the energy markets and disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of global oil flows.

* Benchmark Brent crude saw an average closing price of $96.68 per barrel during the April-June quarter, up 23% from the first three months of the year.

* Occidental’s worldwide average realized oil price in the second quarter was $96.78 per barrel, compared with $69.91 a barrel in the previous three months.

* Worldwide realized natural gas prices averaged negative 80 cents per million cubic feet, compared with positive $1.20 per mcf in the previous quarter.

* Worldwide realized natural gas liquids prices rose nearly 30% to $24.64 per barrel, compared with $18.99 per barrel in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Dharna Bafna in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)