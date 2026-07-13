UN shipping agency opposes fees for any strait, more details sought on Trump post on cargo charge

“We are aware of the post and awaiting more details,” a spokesperson with the U.N.’s International Maritime Organization said.
“We have always been consistent on our stance on fees – IMO stands firmly against charging fees for passage through straits used for international navigation. There is no legal basis through which to introduce mandatory tolls simply to transit through a strait.”
Trump said in a Truth Social post the process would begin immediately, but did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Sharon Singleton)