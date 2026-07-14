Drilling & Completions Operations Changing With 3.2MW Turbine

As the Pad Electrification era in the Canadian Energy Sector expands, so too are the sizes of mobile Natural Gas Turbines available for D and C Operations. As of this year, Evolution Power will be deploying a mobile 3.2MW Natural Gas Turbine (the equivalent to approximately 4300 HP of diesel power) for remote upstream operations. Historically, heavy-duty diesel reciprocating generators served as the standard choice for remote pad power due to their portability and rapid transient response. However, the high operating expenditures (OPEX) linked to the cost of diesel, diesel fuel transportation, logistics, and emissions are driving Operators toward alternative energy sources.

For Drilling, Operators can now supplement an AC rig with this natural gas turbine, paving the way for massive savings on fuel, logistics, noise, emissions, and downtime. Everything on the rig site can be powered by an Operator’s fuel gas, or 3rd party natural gas. This includes the rig itself, boiler, centrifuge, waste processing units, lights, and shacks – yielding a cost-effective centralized approach for fuel and power. For Completions, there are a myriad of diesel displacement strategies for the Operator. Simply powering a pump-down unit will capture large savings, as one example.

Reciprocating diesel engines face substantial maintenance challenges when deployed in continuous prime power roles. They contain numerous moving parts that demand frequent oil changes, fuel filter replacements, and injector overhauls. This creates high risk for supply chain delays, safety hazards from increased pad traffic, and high labor costs. Conversely, Evolution Power natural gas turbines maximize mechanical reliability. Its rotational single-shaft architecture drastically minimizes moving parts, eliminating the risks of wet stacking and reducing routine maintenance to basic fluid top-offs. This ensures exceptionally high uptime during mission-critical fracing and drilling programs. Another critical operational advantage of natural gas turbine platforms over diesel generators is fuel sourcing flexibility – they possess a wide fuel variance.

For long-term multi-well drilling and completion campaigns, the operational and financial advantages of natural gas turbines over diesel power are conclusive. Diesel burdens Operators with volatile fuel pricing, heavy logistics, noise, and emissions. Deploying a mobile turbine platform allows Operators to harness inexpensive, local field gas. This approach slashes per-well fuel costs significantly, simplifies site logistics, and achieves environmental compliance – positioning gas turbines as the optimal economic and environmental choice for modern oilfield power. If you are looking to electrify a pad or remote work site, or would like more information about our new 3.2MW turbine please contact Michael.lawson@enterprisegrp.ca.