LNG Canada offers five First Nations option to invest up to C$1 billion in Phase 2 storage tank

* Under the agreement, MNT Investments — a limited partnership comprising the economic development organizations of the five First Nations — would have the option to acquire a majority stake in a special purpose entity that would purchase the planned storage tank.
* The entity would finance the 225,000-cubic-metre tank and lease it back to LNG Canada for the operational life of the project, the company said.
* LNG Canada will continue to operate and maintain the facility and associated infrastructure, it added.
* Shell-led LNG Canada is the first LNG export facility on North America’s West Coast, giving it direct access to Asian markets.
* The tank would be among the largest in the world and is a core component of the expansion, which could add two LNG trains and raise total capacity to up to 30 million tonnes per annum.
* The arrangement would also give the First Nations direct ownership in a key component of one of Canada’s largest LNG developments, according to the company.
* The deal is conditional on approval of LNG Canada’s joint venture partners for its proposed Phase 2 expansion, with a final investment decision targeted by the end of 2026.
* LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell, Malaysia’s Petronas, PetroChina, Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp and South Korea’s KOGAS.
(Reporting by Varun Sahay in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)