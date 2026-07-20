Vessel is adrift off Oman after being struck by projectile, UKMTO says

A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile 8 nautical miles (14.8 km) northwest of Oman’s Kumzar, overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said, adding that the vessel is currently adrift.

The crew safely abandoned the vessel and have been recovered by a tug boat, UKMTO said after reporting earlier that the vessel was on fire.

The fire has not been extinguished, but no environmental impact was reported, UKMTO said.

On Monday morning, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two oil tankers “exploded” and were immobilised after attempting to transit what it described as an unsafe southern route through the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday, the Guards also pointed to two ships involved in an “accident” in the same area. It was unclear whether the two incidents were related.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Eman Abouhassira; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Ros Russell)