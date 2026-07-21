Houthis warn shipping companies to avoid Saudi ports, email shows

Shipping companies should not load or discharge cargo at Saudi Arabian ports and such activity may result in being targeted “in any location” by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia, according to an email sent to companies by the Houthis.

The Houthis on Monday declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the United States in its war with Iran and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf.

“Vessels are banned from loading or discharging cargo at or from any Saudi ports,” the July 20 email said, which was received by multiple shipping companies.

“We strongly recommend that your company exercise due diligence and the utmost care in all its dealings,” according to the email, which was sent to the companies in the industry and seen by Reuters.

The new conditions came into force at 1201 GMT on July 20, the email said.

“Any such activity would expose the violating vessels to sanctions”, according to the email, which was sent by the Houthis’ Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC).

“Furthermore, they may be subject to targeting in any location within the operational reach of the Yemeni Armed Forces.”

A closure of the Red Sea’s southern gateway would remove a critical alternative route for Saudi Arabia to the Strait of Hormuz and intensify fears of shortages.

Red Sea traffic has not fully recovered since Houthi attacks off Yemen’s coast began in November 2023 in what the group said was solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The HOCC was the main unit used by the Houthis to issue warnings to the shipping industry during its campaign of attacks on merchant shipping between 2023 and 2025, which only ended with the Gaza ceasefire in October last year.

“We believe (the email) acts as a reminder of their presence in the area,” said one source at one of the companies that received the email.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Renee Maltezou, Editing by Louise Heavens)