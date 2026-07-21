New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 20
|Purchaser
|Roska DBO
|Chetwynd
|Jul. 18
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 17
|Equipment Operator – Pipeline/Facility Abandonment and Pipeline Repairs
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Alberta
|Jul. 17
|QA/QC Inspector Level 1 or 2
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jul. 17
|Pipefitter – Journeyman or Experienced Apprentice
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 17
|Office Assistant
|Highvale Energy Limited
|Calgary
|Jul. 17
|Project Controls & Job Cost Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 17
|Production Engineer
|Highvale Energy Limited
|Calgary
|Jul. 16
|Production, Revenue, Royalty Accountant
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 16
|Materials Testing and Failure Analysis – Technologist or Engineer
|Group 10 Engineering Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jul. 16
|NDT Technician/Integrity Technologist
|Group 10 Engineering Ltd.
|Calgary, AB based with field travel
|Jul. 15
|Process Engineer (P.Eng)
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 14
|Journeyperson Ironworker
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jul. 14
|Apprentice Ironworker
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jul. 14
|Human Resources Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary