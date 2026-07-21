BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 20 Purchaser Roska DBO Chetwynd
Jul. 18 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jul. 17 Equipment Operator – Pipeline/Facility Abandonment and Pipeline Repairs Summit, An Earth Services Company Alberta
Jul. 17 QA/QC Inspector Level 1 or 2 Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 17 Pipefitter – Journeyman or  Experienced Apprentice Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 17 Office Assistant Highvale Energy Limited Calgary
Jul. 17 Project Controls & Job Cost Administrator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 17 Production Engineer Highvale Energy Limited Calgary
Jul. 16 Production, Revenue, Royalty Accountant PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 16 Materials Testing and Failure Analysis – Technologist or Engineer Group 10 Engineering Ltd. Calgary
Jul. 16 NDT Technician/Integrity Technologist Group 10 Engineering Ltd. Calgary, AB based with field travel
Jul. 15 Process Engineer (P.Eng) Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 14 Journeyperson Ironworker Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 14 Apprentice Ironworker Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 14 Human Resources Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary