Devon Energy mulls $4 billion sale of Eagle Ford, Powder River assets, Bloomberg News reports

U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy is weighing a potential sale of its Eagle Ford and Powder River shale assets that could fetch more than $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential divestment comes amid continued investor pressure on Devon to streamline its portfolio and focus on its core Permian Basin operations following its recent merger with Coterra Energy, with some shareholders urging faster asset sales.

The report said Devon is expected to outline a strategic review of the assets when it reports earnings in early August, though it could still opt to retain the properties and no final decision has been made.

The assets are located in South Texas and Wyoming, respectively, and are considered non-core to Devon’s Permian-focused strategy, the report said.

US shale producers have been selling assets to pay down debt following a consolidation wave totaling more than $450 billion in deals since the start of 2023, according to the report.

Devon Energy did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Varun Sahay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)