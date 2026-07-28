Saudi Arabia says it intercepted drones launched from Iraq targeting oil facilities

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory that attempted to target oil facilities in the kingdom’s key Eastern Province. It was the second such attack in less than two days, raising the stakes for Baghdad as Riyadh presses Iraq to prevent its territory from being used as a launchpad against Saudi oil facilities.

Saudi defense ministry spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said on X that the drones were launched from Iraqi territory by what he described as Iran-backed militias.

Saudi Arabia reserves the legitimate right to defend itself and its national capabilities and retains the right to respond “at the appropriate time and place,” al-Maliki said. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation on Monday into the incident, adding that Iraq will not allow its territory to be used against neighboring countries. Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure has been targeted repeatedly by drones and missiles during periods of heightened regional tensions. Riyadh has frequently attributed such attacks to Iran-backed groups, while Tehran has denied involvement in attacks on the kingdom. The Saudi foreign ministry urged the Iraqi government to take necessary measures to prevent Iraqi territory from being used as a launchpad for attacks. The Eastern Province is home to much of Saudi Arabia’s oil production and export infrastructure.

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Mark Porter and Sanjeev Miglani)