Saudi Aramco shuts Jazan oil refinery after attack, IIR note shows

Saudi Aramco shut down its 400,000 barrel per day Jazan oil refinery in Saudi Arabia on July 27 following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi militants on Saturday, a note from consultancy IIR seen by Reuters showed.

The attack damaged the plant’s Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) complex and the tank farm area, the note said, adding that Aramco will tentatively complete repairs and restart the plant by August 15.

Aramco did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Saturday the group successfully struck sites belonging to Saudi Aramco in Jazan and Yanbu, as the war in the Gulf that has disrupted global supplies extended to a second front.

Video shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed a large column of smoke rising from the Jazan refinery after the attack.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan in New Delhi and Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)