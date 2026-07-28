StackDX Reaches 70% of Canadian Oil and Gas Production Through Customer Base, Announces Expansion into the United States

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CALGARY, Alberta — July 28, 2026 — Stack Technologies Ltd. (“Stack”) today announced that companies representing approximately 70% of Canadian oil and gas production now use one or more StackDX products, marking a significant milestone for the Calgary-based technology company as it also expands into the United States with its first U.S. customers.

Originally built as a secure data and document management platform for the energy industry, Stack has grown into a broader software ecosystem that helps companies organize information, visualize assets, automate workflows, and make faster business decisions.

The milestone reflects adoption across the StackDX platform, including its core data and document management solution (StackDX) as well as products such as StackDX Maps, StackDX Intel, Roads and Thirds, and other workflow automation tools.

“Reaching organizations that account for roughly 70% of Canadian production is an incredible milestone for our team,” said Kyla Lawson, Managing Director of Stack. “We’re grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us and proud that StackDX has become part of the daily workflows of so many companies across the Canadian energy industry. What’s equally exciting is that we’re only scratching the surface. As customers discover more of what our platform can do, there’s tremendous room to grow alongside our customers and deliver even more value across the industry.”

The company also announced that it has begun expanding into the United States, where it has already signed its first customers. The expansion represents the next phase of Stack’s growth strategy as it brings its technology platform to one of the world’s largest energy markets.

“The challenges around managing critical business information and connecting teams are not unique to Canada,” said Kyla Lawson. “We’re excited for our U.S. expansion and believe there is a significant opportunity to bring the efficiencies and capabilities we’ve developed over the past several years to a much broader market.”

Since its launch, Stack has continually expanded its platform beyond traditional document management with new products and capabilities designed specifically for the upstream oil and gas industry. Today, customers use StackDX to discover and analyze industry information, visualize land and infrastructure, streamline transactions, automate internal workflows, and improve collaboration across technical, land, accounting, business development, and operations teams. The company plans to continue investing in building new software, automation tools, mapping technology, and data products to support customers on both sides of the border.

Stack is also excited by the new opportunities that AI is opening up. The company sees AI increasingly shaping how energy companies organize information, automate workflows, and make decisions – and is investing in AI to strengthen its core data and document management services and accelerate the development of new products.

Stack is well positioned to capitalize on these developments through its established team of software engineers and industry experts, who combine technical capability with a deep understanding of how energy companies manage information and operate their businesses.

About Stack Technologies Ltd.

Stack Technologies Ltd. is a Calgary-based software company providing data management, document management, mapping, intelligence, and workflow automation solutions for the oil and gas industry. The StackDX platform helps energy companies securely manage information, improve collaboration, automate business processes, and make better decisions across the asset lifecycle. For more information, visit www.stackdx.com.