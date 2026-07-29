Teeing Up Impact: Alberta Energy Leaders Invited to the 3rd Annual GDM Golf Charity Classic

In Alberta’s oil and gas sector, community impact has always gone hand-in-hand with operational excellence. Whether supporting local economies, driving innovation, or giving back to the communities where we work, the industry has a long-standing commitment to making a difference.

This September, there’s another opportunity to do just that while enjoying a late summer day on the course with peers and partners!

The 3rd Annual GDM Golf Charity Classic returns on September 2, 2026, at the Inglewood Golf & Curling Club in Calgary, bringing together industry professionals for a day of networking, friendly competition, and meaningful impact.

But this isn’t just another golf tournament! It’s a chance to directly support one of Calgary’s most impactful grassroots charities: Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids (BB4CK).

Food insecurity remains a growing challenge across Alberta, particularly for our kids. Organizations like BB4CK are working on the frontlines to address this issue, ensuring that kids have access to the nutrition they need to learn, grow, and thrive.

BB4CK is a community-funded, non-profit organization that prepares and delivers over 8000 lunches to Calgary students each school day, supported by hundreds of volunteers across the city. Their programs extend beyond the classroom, including summer meal support and initiatives to help families facing ongoing food insecurity.

What sets BB4CK apart is its community-driven approach. Food is provided with dignity, making sure kids get the support they need without stigma.

Now in its third year, the GDM Golf Charity Classic is quickly becoming a staple event for Calgary’s business and energy community. With a cap of 84 golfers, the tournament offers an fun, high-quality experience. The format is Best Ball, making it accessible and enjoyable for players of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a day outside the office, get ready for some fun hole challenges, camaraderie, and good competition.

Registration includes:

Green fees and cart rental

Access to practice facilities

Breakfast, lunch, and on-course activities

Individual and team prizes

There are several ways to participate:

Register a Team: Still one of the most affordable tournaments in town, a foursome is available for $730, with twosomes and individual registrations also offered.

Become a Sponsor: Sponsorship is one of the most impactful ways to support both the event and the cause. It also provides brand visibility among a highly relevant audience of industry peers and decision-makers. From hole sponsorships to larger branding opportunities, companies can align their name with community impact.

Make a Donation: Even if attending isn’t in the cards, donations help extend the reach of BB4CK’s programs, directly turning dollars into meals for kids in Calgary.

Alberta’s energy sector has always played a leadership role, not just economically, but socially. Events like the GDM Golf Charity Classic reinforce the industry’s commitment to giving back, particularly in a time when food insecurity continues to rise.

Supporting BB4CK isn’t just about philanthropy. It’s about investing in the future of the communities that sustain our workforce and operations. And perhaps just as importantly, it’s about connection.

The fairways are calling, and so is the opportunity to make a meaningful difference. Register a team, secure a sponsorship, or donate and help ensure that no child in Calgary goes without the food they need to succeed.

Because in this industry, success isn’t just measured in production, it’s measured in impact.

About GDM

GDM Inc. is the trusted source for energy infrastructure data in Canada. In business since 1997, GDM is relied on by industry to deliver the most complete, accurate, and current pipeline and facility, environmental incident, transportation infrastructure, utility, and frontier land data. Our data is available as part of prominent industry applications Converge, AccuMap, and geoSCOUT, in addition to being accessible via direct database connections like Snowflake and GIS-ready files.

To round out our offering, our proprietary software application, Converge, offers analytics and mapping tools, as well as modules specific to pipeline risk assessment, water crossing prioritization, and asset connectivity. We also deliver custom data reporting and analytics services to meet the unique and changing needs of the energy industry in Canada.

For more information about GDM’s solutions, visit www.gdm-inc.com