CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yangarra Resources Ltd. (“Yangarra” or the “Company“) (TSX:YGR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Operations Update

Yangarra executed an active second quarter operating program despite persistent wet field conditions, which impacted drilling, completions and equipping activities and delayed bringing wells onstream by approximately one month.

Belly River development remains a key focus for Yangarra, particularly in the current oil price environment. The Company drilled and fractured three Belly River wells during the quarter. Two wells on the pad were placed onstream late last week and are currently in the cleanup phase, with oil rates increasing daily, while the third well was placed onstream yesterday. These wells continue to extend the Basal Belly River play westward, which is expected to further delineate future development in West Chambers.

The Company brought onstream two East O’Chiese Cardium wells that were drilled in the first quarter and fractured during the second quarter. Initial rates from these wells are 550 boe/d and 220 boe/d, respectively (IP 45), with tracers showing that the second well is only producing from near the heel of the well indicating a cleanout is required, which will occur in early August. In Chambers, Yangarra drilled an additional Cardium well to exercise a farm-in earning option and brought the well onstream in late July. Two additional West Ferrier Cardium wells were drilled during the quarter and fractured in July, with the first well placed onstream early this week at encouraging initial flow rates and the second well expected onstream by the end of the week. Cardium development economics remain very competitive and continue to add compelling return potential to Yangarra’s production profile.

As most of the newly drilled wells were not brought onstream until July, the Company expects to update the market in August or September with results from its revised Belly River drilling and completions approach.

Second Quarter Highlights 1

Funds flow from operations of $26.0 million ($0.23 per share – fully diluted), an increase of 68% from the same period in 2025

Oil and gas revenue of $43.2 million, an increase of 46% from the same period in 2025

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.5 million ($0.24 per share – fully diluted), an increase of 66% from the same period in 2025

Net income of $12.0 million ($0.11 per share – fully diluted), an increase of 77% from the same period in 2025

Average production of 10,078 boe/d (44% liquids), a 5% decrease from the same period in 2025

Operating costs of $9.19/boe (including $3.43/boe of transportation costs)

Operating netback of $32.12/boe

Operating margin of 68% and funds flow from operations margin of 60%

G&A costs of $1.31/boe

Royalties at 11% of oil and gas revenue

All in cash costs of $18.72/boe

Capital expenditures of $23.2 million

Adjusted net debt to second quarter annualized funds flow from operations of 1.06 : 1

Adjusted net debt of $110.4 million

Retained earnings of $369.8 million

Decommissioning liabilities of $18.1 million (discounted)

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1 There are references to “funds flow from operations”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “adjusted net debt”, “Adjusted net debt to annualized funds flow from operations”, “netbacks” and “operating margins” in this press release, which are non-IFRS measures or non-IFRS ratios. Yangarra’s method for calculating non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratios may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and accordingly may not be comparable. See accompanying note under the heading “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios” for an explanation of the composition of these non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratios.



Financial Summary

2026 2025 Six Months Ended Q2 Q1 Q2 2026 2025 Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 43,198 $ 29,474 $ 29,507 $ 72,672 $ 63,654 Income before tax $ 15,816 $ 6,541 $ 9,106 $ 22,357 $ 16,423 Net income $ 11,965 $ 4,904 $ 6,773 $ 16,869 $ 12,161 Net income per share – basic $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Statements of Cash Flow Funds flow from operations $ 26,047 $ 16,839 $ 15,499 $ 42,886 $ 35,501 Funds flow from operations per share – basic $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Funds flow from operations per share – diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.38 $ 0.32 Cash flow from operating activities $ 23,856 $ 21,162 $ 13,907 $ 45,018 $ 33,620 Weighted average number of shares – basic 105,595 105,518 101,193 105,557 100,918 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 112,498 112,421 109,605 112,460 109,363 June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Statements of Financial Position Property and equipment $ 836,603 $ 810,189 Total assets $ 922,261 $ 894,405 Working capital surplus (deficit) $ 15,783 $ 20,537 Adjusted net debt $ 110,439 $ 106,719 Shareholders equity $ 609,101 $ 590,468

Company Netbacks ($/boe)

2026 2025 Six Months Ended Q2 Q1 Q2 2026 2025 Sales price $ 47.10 $ 33.98 $ 30.71 $ 40.72 $ 33.67 Royalty expense (5.20 ) (1.69 ) (2.07 ) (3.49 ) (2.17 ) Production costs (5.76 ) (5.63 ) (5.37 ) (5.70 ) (5.26 ) Transportation costs (3.43 ) (3.40 ) (3.49 ) (3.42 ) (3.35 ) Field operating netback 32.71 23.26 19.78 28.11 22.89 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement (0.59 ) (0.12 ) (0.23 ) (0.36 ) (0.47 ) Operating netback 32.12 23.14 19.55 27.75 22.42 G&A (1.31 ) (1.38 ) (1.26 ) (1.35 ) (1.29 ) Cash finance expenses (2.42 ) (2.37 ) (2.17 ) (2.40 ) (2.37 ) Depletion and depreciation (11.18 ) (11.22 ) (10.02 ) (11.20 ) (10.04 ) Non Cash – finance expenses (0.60 ) (0.51 ) (0.35 ) (0.56 ) (0.36 ) Stock-based compensation (0.79 ) (0.83 ) (1.06 ) (0.81 ) (1.07 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 1.44 0.71 4.80 1.09 1.42 Deferred income tax (4.20 ) (1.89 ) (2.43 ) (3.08 ) (2.25 ) Net income netback $ 13.06 $ 5.65 $ 7.06 $ 9.44 $ 6.46

Business Environment

2026 2025 Six Months Ended Q2 Q1 Q2 2026 2025 Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts) Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 134.78 $ 87.67 $ 84.76 $ 112.78 $ 89.40 NGL ($/bbl) $ 53.88 $ 39.54 $ 37.29 $ 47.18 $ 41.88 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 2.00 $ 2.50 $ 1.77 $ 2.25 $ 2.02 Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts) Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 142.94 $ 93.03 $ 84.76 $ 119.63 $ 90.29 NGL ($/bbl) $ 53.88 $ 39.54 $ 37.42 $ 47.18 $ 42.71 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 1.69 $ 2.25 $ 1.83 $ 1.97 $ 2.05 Oil Price Benchmarks West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) (US$/bbl) $ 95.75 $ 71.98 $ 64.63 $ 83.87 $ 68.23 Edmonton Par ($/bbl) $ 126.59 $ 89.13 $ 83.32 $ 107.86 $ 89.16 Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl) $ (3.46 ) $ (6.99 ) $ (4.43 ) $ (5.56 ) $ (4.64 ) Natural Gas Price Benchmarks AECO (5A – daily) gas ($/mcf) $ 1.88 $ 1.90 $ 1.60 $ 1.89 $ 1.83 Foreign Exchange Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange 0.73 0.73 0.72 0.73 0.71

Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:

2026 2025 Six Months Ended Q2 Q1 Q2 2026 2025 Daily production volumes Natural Gas (mcf/d) 33,844 34,225 36,940 34,033 36,802 Light Crude Oil (bbl/d) 2,005 1,776 1,958 1,888 1,934 NGL’s (bbl/d) 2,432 2,158 2,445 2,300 2,378 Combined (BOE/d 6:1) 10,078 9,638 10,560 9,860 10,446 Revenue Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 43,198 $ 29,474 $ 29,507 $ 72,672 $ 63,654 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement (545 ) (102 ) (225 ) (647 ) (893 ) Total sales 42,653 29,372 29,282 72,025 62,761 Royalty expense (4,765 ) (1,465 ) (1,985 ) (6,230 ) (4,110 ) Total Revenue – Net of royalties $ 37,888 $ 27,907 $ 27,297 $ 65,795 $ 58,651

Adjusted Net Debt

The following table summarizes the change in adjusted net debt during the six months ended June 30, 2026 and year ended December 31, 2025:

Six Months ended Year ended June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Adjusted net debt – beginning of period $ (106,719 ) $ (103,147 ) Funds flow from operations $ 42,886 62,805 Additions to property and equipment $ (45,213 ) (57,947 ) Decommissioning costs incurred $ – (799 ) Additions to E&E Assets $ – (6,123 ) Issuance of shares $ – 882 Lease obligation repayment $ (550 ) (1,438 ) Other $ (843 ) (952 ) Adjusted net debt – end of period $ (110,439 ) $ (106,719 ) Credit facility limit $ 160,000 $ 140,000



Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:

2026 2025 Six Months Ended Cash additions Q2 Q1 Q2 2026 2025 Land, acquisitions and lease rentals $ (1,618 ) $ 1,083 $ 1,001 $ (534 ) $ 792 Drilling and completion $ 21,100 17,695 8,951 $ 38,794 22,935 Geological and geophysical $ – 124 – $ 124 105 Equipment $ 3,359 2,951 4,748 $ 6,310 8,116 Other asset additions $ 330 189 319 $ 519 447 $ 23,171 $ 22,042 $ 15,019 $ 45,213 $ 32,395 Exploration & evaluation assets $ – $ – $ – $ – $ –



Quarter End Disclosure

The Company’s June 30, 2026, unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and are available on the Company’s website (www.yangarra.ca).

For further information, please contact James Evaskevich, CEO 403-262-9558.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Natural gas has been converted to a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) using 6,000 cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil (6:1), unless otherwise stated. The Boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method and does not represent a value equivalency; therefore Boe’s may be misleading if used in isolation. Figures that are presented on a boe basis herein are calculated as the total aggregate amount for the period divided by boe production volumes for the period. References to natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) in this news release include condensate, propane, butane and ethane and one barrel of NGLs is considered to be equivalent to one barrel of crude oil equivalent (Boe). One (“BCF”) equals one billion cubic feet of natural gas. One (“Mmcf”) equals one million cubic feet of natural gas.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management, such as “operating netback” and “operating margins”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons. For additional information regarding netbacks and operating margins, see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios”.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Yangarra’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios

This press release contains various specified financial measures that do not have standardized meanings as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). These reported amounts and their underlying calculations are not necessarily comparable or calculated in an identical manner to a similarly titled measure of other companies where similar terminology is used. Readers are cautioned that such financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable IFRS measures as indicators of the Company’s performance. These measures have been described and presented in this press release in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company’s liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations and should not be considered in isolation.

Funds flow from operations

Funds flow from operations (“FFO”) should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash provided by operating, investing and financing activities or net income as determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of Yangarra’s performance or liquidity. Management uses FFO to analyze operating performance and leverage and considers FFO to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate cash flow necessary to fund future capital investments and to repay debt, if applicable. FFO is calculated using cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and decommissioning costs incurred.

The following table reconciles FFO to cash flow from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

2026 2025 Six Months Ended Q2 Q1 Q2 2026 2025 Cash flow from operating activities $ 23,856 $ 21,162 $ 13,907 $ 45,018 $ 33,620 Changes in non-cash working capital 2,191 (4,323 ) 1,592 (2,132 ) 1,881 Funds flow from operations $ 26,047 $ 16,839 $ 15,499 $ 42,886 $ 35,501

Yangarra presents FFO per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net income per share.

Funds from operations netback is calculated on a per boe basis.

Adjusted EBITDA

Yangarra defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depletion and depreciation, which represents EBITDA, excluding changes in the fair value of commodity contracts. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure, which provides an indication of the results generated by the Yangarra’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or taxed. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss).

2026 2025 Six Months Ended Q2 Q1 Q2 2026 2025 Net income for the Period $ 11,965 $ 4,904 $ 6,773 $ 16,869 $ 12,161 Finance 2,774 2,498 2,420 5,272 5,167 Deferred tax expense 3,851 1,637 2,333 5,488 4,262 Depletion and depreciation 10,257 9,733 9,631 19,990 18,988 Change in fair value of commodity contracts (1,318 ) (619 ) (4,608 ) (1,937 ) (2,687 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,529 $ 18,153 $ 16,549 $ 45,682 $ 37,891

Adjusted Net Debt

Yangarra defines Adjusted net debt as the sum of our existing credit facilities, trade and other payables, and trade receivables and prepaids. Yangarra uses Adjusted net debt to assess efficiency, liquidity and the general financial strength of the Company. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to Adjusted net debt is Bank Debt. The following table provides a calculation of adjusted net debt.

Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Bank Debt $ 124,586 $ 125,475 $ 127,666 Accounts receivable (32,166 ) (29,019 ) (31,748 ) Prepaid expenses and inventory (8,506 ) (8,648 ) (9,425 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,525 24,814 20,226 Adjusted net Debt $ 110,439 $ 112,622 $ 106,719

Adjusted net debt to the relevant quarter annualized FFO

Adjusted net debt to second quarter annualized FFO is a non-IFRS financial ratio calculated as adjusted net debt divided by the relevant quarter annualized FFO.

Netbacks

The Company considers corporate netbacks to be a key measure that demonstrates Yangarra’s profitability relative to current commodity prices. Corporate netbacks are comprised of operating, field operating, FFO and net income (loss) netbacks.

Yangarra calculates Field Operating netback as the average sales price of its commodities (including realized gains (losses) on financial instruments) less royalties, operating costs and transportation expenses. Operating netback starts with Field Operating netback and subtracts realized gains (losses) on financial instruments. FFO netback starts with the Operating netback and further deducts general and administrative costs, finance expense and adds finance income. To calculate the net income (loss) netback, Yangarra takes the Operating netback and deducts share-based compensation expense as well as depletion and depreciation charges, accretion expense, unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, any impairment or exploration and evaluation expense and deferred income taxes.

FFO margins and operating margins

FFO margins and operating margins are calculated as the ratio of FFO netbacks to sales price and operating netback to sales price, respectively.

Please refer to the management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, for further discussion on the Non-IFRS financial measures presented in this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “sustain”, “project”, “expect”, “forecast”, “budget”, “goal”, “guidance”, “plan”, “objective”, “strategy”, “target”, “intend” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions “may”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken or occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements on potential completion techniques being considered. Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future. Forward-looking information in this release includes information relating to, among other things, the Company’s drilling and completion plans; the timing of wells being brought onstream; anticipated production levels, expected well performance and payback; the Company’s plans to provide updated well results in August or September 2026; and the Company’s future drilling, completion, development and capital expenditure plans.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; benefits to shareholders of our programs and initiatives, the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yangarra can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.