Kazakhstan’s oil and gas condensate output fell 14% in July from June, source says

Kazakhstan’s crude oil and gas condensate production fell to about 1.85 million barrels per day, or 7.6 million metric tons, in July 2026 from 2.16 million bpd in June, an industry source familiar with operational data told Reuters on Monday.

The decline was linked to disruptions at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the main export route for Kazakh oil, the source said. Kazakhstan’s oil production heavily depends on the CPC, as it has no real alternatives to ship the lion’s share of its vast oil output elsewhere.

Oil exports via the CPC were disrupted several times last month, with loadings at one point facing a one-week suspension due to ongoing drone strikes that damaged vessels near the port.

OIL CURRENTLY FLOWING THROUGH CPC PIPELINE

The CPC pipeline is currently flowing and ships are loading this week, the CEO of Chevron, which controls the operator of the giant Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan, said on an earnings call on Friday.

More than 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports are transported through the CPC pipeline system. Most of those volumes originate from the Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak fields.

According to the source, daily oil production at the Tengiz field fell 18% in July from June, while output at Kashagan dropped 25% and production at Karachaganak declined 18%.

Production at Tengiz stood at about 454,000 bpd on July 31, compared with an average 961,000 bpd in June, the source said.

Tengizchevroil, the operator of Tengiz, does not comment on details of its production activities.

The Kazakh Energy Ministry and the operators of Kashagan and Karachaganak did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Kazakhstan plans to produce around 98 million tons of oil in 2026, but incidents at major oilfields and export constraints have complicated efforts to meet that target.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)