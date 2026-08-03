US LNG exports stall in July despite higher LNG prices

American LNG producers were unable to take advantage of a rally in global gas prices in July as maintenance and seasonally lower production kept export volumes largely unchanged from the previous month.

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas slipped to 10.48 million metric tons (MT) in July from 10.6 MT in June, according to preliminary data from financial firm LSEG.

Exporters traditionally use summer months for maintenance, since warmer weather makes it less efficient to supercool natural gas into liquid form. This year was no exception, with plants — including the country’s third-largest export facility, Freeport LNG — taking the opportunity to do maintenance.

The stagnant production came as buyers in both Asia and Europe paid significantly more for LNG. The Asian benchmark Japan Korea Marker averaged $19.10 per million British thermal units in July, maintaining a premium over Europe’s Dutch TTF benchmark, which averaged $18.07 per mmBtu, according to LSEG data. In June, TTF averaged $13.19 while JKM averaged $17.33 per mmBtu.

“U.S. projects in the last year or two have been running above nameplate capacity and although they would like to produce more, they are not prepared to defer maintenance and risk having unscheduled maintenance down the road,” Jason Feer, head of business intelligence at Poten and Partners, told Reuters on Monday.

Europe remained the largest destination for U.S. cargoes as the continent continued to replenish gas inventories ahead of winter. Shipments to Europe rose to 4.76 MT in July from 4.41 MT in June, accounting for nearly half of all U.S. LNG exports.

Asia retained its position as the second-largest market, taking 3.32 MT of LNG, up slightly from 3.25 MT the previous month. Although the stronger JKM premium typically encourages traders to divert cargoes toward Asia, the limited growth in exports suggests sellers had little uncommitted supply available to respond to the arbitrage opportunity.

Latin America emerged as one of the few regions posting stronger growth in purchases from the U.S. in July. Exports to the region climbed to 1.07 MT from 0.96 MT in June as winter demand in the Southern Hemisphere increased, with Brazil leading buying activity.

The increase came despite additional competition from Trinidad and Tobago, where Atlantic LNG’s Train 4 returned to service and shipped more than 0.5 MT of LNG to Latin American markets during the month, according to LSEG ship-tracking data.

Egypt, which has become an increasingly important destination for U.S. LNG this year as it seeks to alleviate domestic gas shortages, remained a major buyer. Imports, however, fell from a record 1.06 MT in June to 0.63 MT in July, although the country remained among the largest individual purchasers of U.S. cargoes.

Elsewhere, one cargo was delivered to Senegal, while several vessels carrying a combined 0.63 MT of LNG were still at sea at the end of July and had not yet declared a final destination, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Deepa Babington)