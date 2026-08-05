Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Operating Results

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 5, 2026) – Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) (“Lotus Creek” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following second quarter operating results and operational update to shareholders. Lotus Creek’s Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended June 30, 2026 are available for review on Lotus Creek’s website at www.lotuscreek.ca and on Lotus Creek’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Production for the second quarter of 2026 was 3,417 boe per day comprised of 1,584 bbl per day of crude oil, 745 bbl per day of NGLs and 6,528 mcf per day of natural gas. Production decreased from the previous quarter of 4,010 boe per day mainly as a result of the Tableland Disposition (as defined below) and downtime due to weather and workovers in Wilson Creek. During the second quarter of 2026, the downhole configurations of the Wilson Creek wells were redesigned to improve operational efficiency and production. Since implementing these changes, production increased by approximately 300 boe per day (70 per cent light oil and NGLs) in July compared to June.

The Company drilled 1.0 gross (1.0 net) light oil Belly River channel well in Wilson Creek, which was brought on stream in July 2026 with a total on stream cost of approximately $4.3 million. At the end of July, the well was producing at restricted rates of approximately 920 boe per day, comprised of 380 bbl per day of oil, 220 bbl per day of NGLs and 1,900 mcf per day of gas. The Company plans to optimize production in early August.

Following the end of the second quarter, the Company drilled an additional 4.0 gross (4.0 net) Belly River light oil wells at Wilson Creek, which are expected to be completed and brought on stream during the third quarter of 2026. The wells averaged eight days from spud to rig release, with average drilling costs of approximately $2.2 million per well. Drilling results indicated good reservoir quality, averaging more than 2,600 metres of pay. The successful execution of the five-well drilling program positions the Company to complete its 2026 capital program and achieve an average fourth-quarter production guidance of 4,800 to 5,200 boe per day.

As at June 30, 2026, the Company had $nil drawn on its credit facilities, net debt of $1.2 million and net debt to quarterly funds from operations of nil times. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company invested a total of $8.0 million of capital and is expected to have ample liquidity through its credit facilities to continue to fund its capital program and operations. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in this press release.

Adjusted funds from operations (“Adjusted FFO”) for the second quarter of 2026 was $7.5 million compared to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $10.6 million for the previous quarter. Cash flows from operating activities for the second quarter of 2026 was $5.5 million compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $10.1 million for the previous quarter. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in this press release.

Lotus Creek generated net income of $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a net loss of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and a net loss of $4.4 million for the previous quarter. Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was inclusive of a $5.5 million unrealized gain on outstanding risk management contracts.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company sold its non-core assets located in Tableland, Saskatchewan to an unrelated third party (the “Purchaser”) for aggregate proceeds of $13.0 million (the “Tableland Disposition”). The Tableland Disposition, which closed on April 22, 2026, was completed pursuant to an asset purchase and sale agreement between the Company and the Purchaser. The Company used the proceeds received from the Tableland Disposition to repay the debt outstanding under its credit facilities and strengthen the balance sheet of the Company.

2026 GUIDANCE

Following the completion of the Tableland Disposition, the Company used the proceeds from such disposition to initially repay indebtedness under its credit facilities with the resultant additional capacity under the credit facilities available to expand its 2026 capital program, and to date in 2026 has drilled 8 gross (7.9 net) wells in Wilson Creek. The full-year 2026 budget advances a strategy of disciplined, profitable per-share growth while maintaining financial resilience in a volatile oil price environment. The Company intends to direct capital to its highest-value projects at Wilson Creek, ensuring a solid foundation to drive shareholder value. This strategy also further leverages the benefit of key foundational investments in 2025, including the 3D seismic program and the new Wilson Creek oil battery constructed in 2025.

Table 1

2026 Fiscal

Guidance(1) Q2 2026

YTD Actuals Annual production (boe/d) 3,800 – 4,200 3,712 Q4 average production (boe/d) 4,800 – 5,200 NA Capital and abandonment expenditures ($ millions) 50.0 22.4 Crude oil and NGLs weighting (%) 76 74 Natural gas weighting (%) 24 26

(1) As previously announced on April 27, 2026.

The following table summarizes selected highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026:

Three months ended Six months ended (Cdn$ thousands, except per share, share and per boe amounts) Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 (2) FINANCIAL Adjusted funds from operations (1) 7,535 2,049 10,613 18,148 3,668 Per weighted average basic share 0.19 0.05 0.27 0.45 0.11 Cash flows from operating activities 5,549 1,069 10,159 15,708 626 Per weighted average basic share 0.14 0.03 0.25 0.39 0.02 Net income (loss) 5,849 (115 ) (4,352 ) 1,497 (604 ) Per weighted average basic share 0.15 – (0.11 ) 0.04 (0.02 ) Net (debt) surplus (1) (1,216 ) 10,478 (13,657 ) (1,216 ) 10,478 Weighted average shares, basic (thousands) 40,134 40,000 40,026 40,079 32,265 Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 40,220 40,000 40,105 40,220 40,000 CAPITAL Exploration and evaluation expenditures 1,504 1,320 169 1,673 10,612 Property, plant and equipment expenditures 6,355 2,082 14,238 20,593 2,376 Decommissioning liabilities settled 163 70 19 182 70 Total capital and abandonment expenditures 8,022 3,472 14,426 22,448 13,058 Net (dispositions) acquisitions (13,000 ) 196 – (13,000 ) 58,631 OPERATING Production Crude oil (bbl/d) 1,584 970 2,274 1,927 961 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 745 243 896 820 246 Natural gas (mcf/d) 6,528 2,481 5,040 5,788 2,529 Total (boe/d) 3,417 1,627 4,010 3,712 1,629 Average realized prices Crude oil ($/bbl) 131.36 82.58 93.92 109.40 85.26 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 32.58 30.92 26.21 29.12 35.65 Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.51 1.64 1.81 1.64 1.87 Netback and selected financial results ($/boe) Petroleum and natural gas sales 70.89 56.38 61.40 65.79 58.59 Royalties (12.21 ) (7.77 ) (6.95 ) (9.39 ) (8.26 ) Operating expenses (14.47 ) (23.15 ) (17.44 ) (16.06 ) (23.44 ) Transportation expenses (1.39 ) (1.68 ) (0.82 ) (1.08 ) (1.75 ) Operating netback (1) 42.82 23.78 36.19 39.26 25.14 Realized settled risk management loss (13.43 ) – (2.55 ) (7.59 ) – General and administrative (4.38 ) (9.47 ) (3.47 ) (3.89 ) (9.38 ) Interest income 0.02 0.54 – 0.01 0.63 Interest and financing charges (0.80 ) (1.01 ) (0.76 ) (0.78 ) (0.97 ) Adjusted funds from operations (1) 24.23 13.84 29.41 27.01 15.42 Cash flows from operating activities 17.85 7.22 28.15 23.38 2.63

(1) Adjusted funds from operations, net (debt) surplus and operating netback do not have any standardized meanings under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. For additional information related to these measures, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures, where applicable, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(2) The commercial operations of Lotus Creek for the six months ended June 30, 2025 are between February 5, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

ABOUT LOTUS CREEK

Lotus Creek is a Canadian exploration and production company with oil production and exploration assets in Central Alberta and Cold Lake, Alberta. On February 5, 2025, Lotus Creek, Gear Energy Ltd. and a third-party closed the previously announced transformative plan of arrangement and the Company commenced commercial operations on close of the plan of arrangement.

Our objective is to be the fastest growing, fully funded, public junior oil and gas company in Canada. We will measure shareholder value creation by profitable growth in earnings, cashflow, production and producing reserves per debt adjusted share.

Key Attributes

✓ High-quality, light sweet oil production base with long life reserves

✓ Material upside in the Wilson Creek assets with strong economics and capital efficiencies

✓ Multiple stacked oil reservoir zones, with open hole, multi-lateral and multi-stage fractured horizontal locations

✓ Well capitalized business model positioned to substantially grow in the coming years

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the Company’s intention to optimize production in August from the Belly River channel well in Wilson Creek; the expectation that the successful execution of the five-well drilling program positions the Company to complete its 2026 capital program and achieve an average fourth-quarter production guidance of 4,800 to 5,200 boe per day; the Company’s expectation of having ample liquidity through its credit facilities to continue to fund its capital program and operations; the Company’s further revised 2026 budget and guidance including with forecast average production for the full year and fourth quarter (and the expected commodity weightings) and the forecast amount of capital and abandonment expenditures; expected details and timing of capital expenditures in 2026; the expectation that the full-year 2026 budget advances our strategy of disciplined, profitable per-share growth while maintaining financial resilience in a volatile oil price environment; the Company’s intention to direct capital to our highest-value projects at Wilson Creek, ensuring a solid foundation to drive shareholder value; the expectation that our strategy further leverages the benefit of key foundational investments in 2025, including the 3D seismic program and the new Wilson Creek oil battery constructed in 2025; Lotus Creek’s objective to be the fastest growing, fully funded, public junior oil and gas company in Canada; that the Company will measure shareholder value creation by profitable growth in earnings, cashflow, production and producing reserves per debt adjusted share; our expectation that the Company has a high-quality, light sweet oil production base with long life reserves; the expectation that we have material upside in the Wilson Creek assets with strong economics and capital efficiencies; expectations that our assets include multiple stacked oil reservoir zones, with open hole, multi-lateral and multi-stage fractured horizontal locations; and the Company’s expectation that its well capitalized business model positions the Company to substantially grow in the coming years.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Lotus Creek including, without limitation: that Lotus Creek will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the duration and impact of tariffs (or other retaliatory trade measures) imposed by Canada or the U.S. (or other countries) on exports and/or imports into and out of such countries; that there are no future amendments to 2026 United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement (“USMCA”) (and no countries withdraw from USMCA) that significantly impact the ability or costs of Canadian oil and gas companies to export their products into the United States or have other negative to the Canadian economy and/or the Company’s business; the ability of the Company to receive all necessary regulatory approvals without significant adverse conditions; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; that well results will meet expectations; the accuracy of the estimates of Lotus Creek’s reserves and resource volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; and the continued availability of adequate debt and equity financing and funds from operations to fund its planned expenditures. Lotus Creek believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

To the extent that any forward-looking information contained herein may be considered a financial outlook, such information has been included to provide readers with an understanding of management’s assumptions used for budgeting and developing future plans and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the risks and impacts of tariffs (or other retaliatory trade measures) imposed by Canada or the U.S. (or other countries) on exports and/or imports into and out of such countries; the failure to receive any regulatory approvals required for the Company’s operations; the impacts of the ongoing United States, Israel and Iran war (and other Middle-East conflicts (including the recent attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran and Iranian retaliation), Russia-Ukraine war (and any associated sanctions) and United States interventions in Venezuela on the global economy and on the oil and gas industry in Canada and elsewhere; the impacts of any potential amendments to or withdrawals from USMCA on the ability of Canadian oil and gas companies to export their products into the United States, the Canadian economy and/or the Company’s business; the impacts of inflation and supply chain issues; pandemics, political events, natural disasters and terrorism; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Lotus Creek’s products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Lotus Creek or by third party operators of Lotus Creek’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inability to obtain debt or equity financing as necessary to fund operations, capital expenditures and any potential acquisitions; any ability for Lotus Creek to repay any of its indebtedness when due; inaccurate estimation of Lotus Creek’s oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Lotus Creek’s public documents including risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Lotus Creek’s prospective results of operations including, without limitation, forecast annual and fourth quarter average production and capital and abandonment expenditures, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Lotus Creek’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits Lotus Creek will derive therefrom. Lotus Creek has included the FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Lotus Creek’s future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking information and statements and FOFI contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Creek does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP and other financial measures that Lotus Creek uses to analyze financial performance. These specified financial measures include non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures, and are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) Accounting Standards and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP and other financial measures. Management believes that the non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company are key performance measures for Lotus Creek and provide investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. These key performance indicators and benchmarks as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered an alternative to or more meaningful than their most directly comparable financial measure presented in the financial statements, as an indication of the Company’s performance. Descriptions of the non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and year ended December 31, 2025, where applicable, are provided below.

Adjusted Funds from Operations

Adjusted funds from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital and decommissioning liabilities settled and adding back transaction costs, if any. Transaction costs, which primarily include legal fees and other related acquisition costs, are excluded to provide a measure representing cash flows generated by the Company’s routine business operations. Lotus Creek evaluates its financial performance primarily on adjusted funds from operations and considers it a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate the adjusted funds from operations necessary to fund its capital program, settle decommissioning liabilities and repay debt.

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities to adjusted funds from operations:

($ thousands) Three months ended Six months ended Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities 5,549 1,069 10,159 15,708 626 Decommissioning liabilities settled 163 70 19 182 70 Change in non-cash operating working capital 1,737 815 428 2,165 2,230 Add back: transaction costs 86 95 7 93 742 Adjusted funds from operations 7,535 2,049 10,613 18,148 3,668

Adjusted Funds from Operations per BOE

Adjusted funds from operations per boe is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as adjusted funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from (used in) operating activities above, divided by sales production for the period. Lotus Creek considers this a useful non-GAAP ratio for management and investors as it evaluates financial performance on a per boe level, which enables better comparison to other oil and gas companies in demonstrating its ability to generate the adjusted funds from operations necessary to fund its capital program, settle decommissioning liabilities and repay debt

Adjusted Funds from Operations per Weighted Average Basic Share

Adjusted funds from operations per weighted average basic share is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as adjusted funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from (used in) operating activities above, divided by the weighted average basic share amount. Lotus Creek considers this non-GAAP ratio a useful measure for management and investors as it demonstrates its ability to generate the adjusted funds from operations, on a per weighted average basic share basis, necessary to fund its capital program, settle decommissioning liabilities and repay debt.

Net (Debt) Surplus

Net (debt) surplus is a capital management measure defined as debt less current working capital items (excluding debt, risk management contracts, and decommissioning liabilities). Lotus Creek believes net (debt) surplus provides management and investors with a measure that is a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet. Changes in net (debt) surplus are primarily a result of adjusted funds from operations, capital and abandonment expenditures and equity issuances.

Reconciliation of debt to net (debt) surplus:

Capital structure and liquidity

($ thousands) Jun 30, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Debt – (6,921 ) Working capital deficit (1) (1,216 ) (2,927 ) Net debt (1,216 ) (9,848 )

(1) Current assets less current liabilities, excluding risk management contracts and decommissioning liabilities.

Net Debt to Quarterly Annualized Adjusted Funds from Operations

Net debt to quarterly annualized adjusted funds from operations is a non-GAAP ratio and is defined as net debt, as defined and reconciled to debt above, divided by the annualized adjusted funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, for the most recently completed quarter. Lotus Creek uses net debt to quarterly annualized adjusted funds from operations to analyze financial and operating performance. Lotus Creek considers this a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to pay off its debt and take on new debt, if necessary, using the most recent quarter’s results. When the Company is in a net surplus position, the Company’s net debt to annualized adjusted funds from operations is not applicable.

Operating Netback

Operating netbacks are non-GAAP ratios calculated based on the amount of revenues received on a per unit of production basis after royalties and operating costs. Management considers operating netback to be a key measure of operating performance and profitability on a per unit basis of production. Management believes that operating netback provides investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. The measurement on a per boe basis assists management and investors with evaluating operating performance on a comparable basis.

Per BOE Figures

This press release represents various results on a per boe basis, including adjusted funds from operations, cash flows (used in) from operating activities, petroleum and natural gas sales, royalties, operating costs, transportation costs, general and administrative, interest income and interest and financing charges. These supplementary financial measures are determined by dividing the applicable financial figure as prescribed under IFRS by the Company’s total sales volumes for the respective period.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Disclosure provided herein in respect of BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six Mcf to one Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Initial Production Rates

References in this press release to initial production (“IP”) rates, other short-term production rates or initial performance measures relating to new wells are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for the Company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that such short-term rates should be considered to be preliminary.

Oil & Gas Matters

References to heavy oil, light and medium oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas in this press release refer to the heavy crude oil, light crude oil and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kevin Johnson Mitchell Harris President & CEO Vice President, Finance & CFO 403-538-8435 403-444-1465 Email: info@lotuscreek.ca Website: www.lotuscreek.ca

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