Canada argues in court: National measures needed to address ‘climate crisis’













EDMONTON – Lawyers for the federal government are defending Canada’s carbon tax by saying the climate crisis requires national measures.

The law that brought in the federal levy is being challenged by Alberta in the province’s Court of Appeal this week.

Sharlene Telles-Langdon, in her opening arguments in support of Ottawa, called climate change the greatest challenge of our time.

She said the problem and the scientific understanding of it have grown enough that federal action is justified.

She added that the law is part of living up to international climate change treaties, which Ottawa has exclusive power to join.

Alberta is arguing that the law is an intrusion into provincial powers that isn’t justified by the Constitution.

Arguments in the challenge are expected to continue through Wednesday.