TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA” TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 20, 2019 that on the same day Edward LaFehr and Ross Clarkson acquired common shares as follows:
|PDMR
|Date of Acquisition
|Number of Common Shares Acquired
|Price
|Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
|% of Company’s issued share capital held
|Edward LaFehr
|December 20, 2019
|5,000
|Cdn $1.87
|15,000
|0.02
|%
|Ross Clarkson
|December 20, 2019
|2,000
|Cdn $1.8615
|1,846,493
|2.55
|%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Edward LaFehr
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price ($Cdn)
|Volume
|$1.87
|5,000
|e)
|Aggregated information –
|Aggregated volume –
|5,000 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$1.87 Cdn per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|December 20, 2019
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|TSX
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
