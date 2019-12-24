TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding













CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA” TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 20, 2019 that on the same day Edward LaFehr and Ross Clarkson acquired common shares as follows:

PDMR Date of Acquisition Number of Common Shares Acquired Price Number of Common Shares held following the transaction % of Company’s issued share capital held Edward LaFehr December 20, 2019 5,000 Cdn $1.87 15,000 0.02 % Ross Clarkson December 20, 2019 2,000 Cdn $1.8615 1,846,493 2.55 %



Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Edward LaFehr 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($Cdn) Volume $1.87 5,000 e) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume – 5,000 common shares Aggregated price $1.87 Cdn per share f) Date of the transaction December 20, 2019 g) Place of the transaction TSX

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Ross Clarkson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($Cdn) Volume $1.853 1,000 $1.87 1,000 e) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume – 2,000 common shares Aggregated price $1.8615 Cdn per share f) Date of the transaction December 20, 2019 g) Place of the transaction TSX

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

