U.S. natgas futures end 2019 down 26%, biggest yearly decline since 2014

The contract posted a yearly fall of 25.5%, after ending 2018 nearly unchanged. It was one of the biggest decliners among commodities in 2019.

For the month, natural gas futures fell about 4%, their second straight monthly loss.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 0.3 cent, or 0.1%, to settle at $2.189 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), in thin volume ahead of the New Year's holiday.

On Friday, the contract had slumped to its lowest level since Aug. 23 at $2.138 mmBtu.

"We are coming up to the last day of the year, so people are probably not that interested (in natural gas)," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president of energy at INTL FCStone, adding there is not much change in the moderate weather forecast from the previous day.

Data provider Refinitiv predicted 409 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, compared with the 30-year average of 461, indicating warmer than normal temperatures.

Refinitiv also predicted demand, including exports, would fall to an average of 111.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week from 112.4 bcfd in the prior week.

Traders noted prices have dropped nearly 25% from the eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu hit in early November, citing mild weather and expectations that inventories will still rise over the five-year average in coming weeks.

Near-record production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, wiping away lingering concerns of supply shortages and price spikes during the winter.

Utilities pulled 161 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 20. That compares with a decline of 61 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2014-18) average reduction of 101 bcf.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states stood at 95.1 bcfd on Monday, lower than the a record high of 96.3 bcfd hit in end-November, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Dec. 27 Dec. 20 Dec. 27 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Dec. 27 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -62 -161 -24 -89

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 409 414 403 461 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 3 3 2 U.S. GFS TDDs 413 417 406 463

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week Five-Year

Week Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.0 95.3 95.4 76.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 7.5 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 102.9 103.6 85.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.6 3.6 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.7 4.3 4.2 3.6 U.S. LNG Exports 8.0 8.2 8.8 1.6 U.S. Commercial 14.1 14.6 17.1 14.1 U.S. Residential 23.4 23.9 28.7 23.8 U.S. Power Plant 27.1 25.1 27.8 23.4 U.S. Industrial 24.1 24.3 25.3 23.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.5 2.8 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 96.1 95.2 106.5 92.2 Total U.S. Demand 112.4 111.3 123.2 99.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.06 1.75 Transco Z6 New York 2.12 1.80 PG&E Citygate 3.55 3.49 Dominion South 1.74 1.61 Chicago Citygate 1.95 1.80 Algonquin Citygate 2.39 2.03 SoCal Citygate 6.01 5.96 Waha Hub 1.15 0.32

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 22.75 22.00 PJM West 22.00 20.75 Ercot North 20.50 15.00 Mid C 30.00 27.00 Palo Verde 28.25 33.00 SP-15 37.25 33.50

