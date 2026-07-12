TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

ARC shareholder vote

ARC Resources Ltd. shareholders are set to vote Tuesday on a deal that will see the company acquired by Shell plc in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $22 billion, including assumed debt. The deal gives Shell access to ARC’s holdings in the prolific Montney shale formation.

Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada will make an interest rate announcement and release its latest monetary policy report on Wednesday. The decision comes as the annual inflation rate rose to 3.2 per cent in May, pushed higher by gasoline prices. The central bank is widely expected to keep its policy interest rate on hold at 2.25 per cent.

WestJet flight attendants vote

A strike vote by WestJet flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, is set to wrap up on Wednesday. The voting, which began on July 8, comes as the union says it continues to negotiate key issues, including wages, compensation, scheduling, work-life balance, and other workplace improvements. If the flight attendants approve a strike mandate, the union says the earliest date a legal strike or employer lockout could occur is Aug. 2.

Cogeco results

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. are expected to release their third-quarter financial results after markets close on Wednesday followed by a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday morning. The companies said last month that they expected to take a non-cash impairment charge of about $1.7 billion for the quarter related to its U.S. telecommunications business.

Housing data

Two key data points for the Canadian housing market are expected this week. The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its home sales figures for June on Wednesday, while Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release housing start numbers on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGO, TSX:CCA, TSX:ONEX, TSX:ARX)