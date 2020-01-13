U.S. natgas futures down on forecasts for less cold and heating demand













U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday from a two-week high on forecasts for less cold weather and heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will turn from warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 19-28. That is warmer than Friday's outlook, which called for colder than normal weather after Jan. 16.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 3 cents, or 1.4%, to $2.172 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:52 a.m. EST (1452 GMT). On Friday, the contract settled at its highest since Dec. 26.

Traders noted gas prices have dropped about 25% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November due to milder-than-usual weather and expectations inventories will remain over the five-year average as near-record production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, eliminating concerns of shortages and price spikes this winter.

That lack of worry about supplies this winter caused speculators last week to boost their short positions on the NYMEX to the highest since November 2015, which increased their net shorts on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange to the highest on record, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data going back to 2010.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump to 138.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) next week from 113.9 bcfd this week. That, however, is lower than Friday's forecast of 140.4 bcfd for next week and 116.3 bcfd for this week.

Gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants held at a record high 8.8 bcfd on Sunday, the same as Saturday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 8.2 bcfd last week.

Pipeline flows to Mexico, meanwhile, slipped to 5.0 bcfd on Sunday from 5.1 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 5.3 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 6.2 bcfd on Sept. 18.

Gas production in the Lower 48 U.S. states edged up to 95.0 bcfd on Sunday from a three-week low of 94.8 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 95.3 bcfd last week and a record high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 100 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 10. That compares with a decline of 82 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of about 184 bcf for the period.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Jan. 10 would cut stockpiles to 3.048 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 5.5% above the five-year average of 2.890 tcf for this time of year.

In the spot market, power prices for Monday in New England fell to their lowest since July 2015 amid moderate weather and low demand.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 3 Jan. 10 average

10(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 10 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -100 -58 -82 -184

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 491 446 479 459 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 6 1 2 U.S. GFS TDDs 496 472 480 461

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 95.0 95.2 88.3 75.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 6.9 7.9 9.2 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.6 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 103.3 102.0 103.1 98.2 85.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.0 3.1 2.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.0 4.9 4.9 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.3 8.7 8.9 4.5 1.6 U.S. Commercial 15.2 14.4 20.6 17.1 16.9 U.S. Residential 25.1 23.8 35.8 29.1 29.6 U.S. Power Plant 27.9 27.1 30.5 26.7 24.2 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.4 26.6 24.9 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.6 3.2 2.6 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.5 97.1 121.5 105.2 102.5 Total U.S. Demand 117.0 113.9 138.4 117.5 110.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.05 2.05 Transco Z6 New York 1.66 1.83 PG&E Citygate 3.31 3.32 Dominion South 1.56 1.58 Chicago Citygate 2.02 1.96 Algonquin Citygate 1.88 1.93 SoCal Citygate 5.32 5.03 Waha Hub 0.24 0.61

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 16.25 23.50 PJM West 18.25 22.75 Ercot North 19.00 19.75 Mid C 38.29 26.03 Palo Verde 13.75 16.25 SP-15 31.25 42.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)