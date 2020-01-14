New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jan. 14 Field Operations Summer Student ARC Resources Calgary
Jan. 14 Asset Integrity Coordinator Razor Energy Corp. Swan Hills
Jan. 14 Supervisor, Operations – RIPET AltaGas Prince Rupert
Jan. 13 Receptionist Strike Group Airdrie
Jan. 13 Contracts Specialist, SCM PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jan. 13 Operator (Class 4) Kelt Exploration Ltd. Fort St. John
Jan. 13 Operator (Class 3) Kelt Exploration Ltd. Fort St. John
Jan. 10 Senior Well Decommissioning Coordinator Orphan Well Association Calgary
Jan. 10 Senior Joint Venture Analyst (with Admin duties) Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Jan. 10 Temporary Night Shift Operator Roska DBO Valleyview
Jan. 10 Senior Supply Chain Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 10 Administrative Assistant TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 9 Accountant, Operations AltaGas Calgary
Jan. 9 Plant Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Jan. 8 IS OpenText ECM Platform Support Analyst TC Energy Calgary
