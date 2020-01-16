Heavy discount touches new 13-month high on big inventories, cold weather













Canadian heavy crude's discount versus U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude widened to a fresh 13-month high on Thursday, amid a cold snap in Alberta and large oil inventories in the province.

* In cold weather, shippers dilute bitumen volumes with additional ultralight oil, taking up more pipeline capacity.

* Inventories in Alberta have not yet drained to normal levels after building up late last year due to a temporary outage on the Keystone pipeline and a Canadian National rail strike. The high inventories are weighing on prices, a Calgary-based trader said.

* Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for February delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, was trading at $24.65 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Canada Inc, wider than Wednesday's settle of $24.30.

* The discount was the biggest since December 2018.

* Thursday is the last day of the current trading cycle, with Enbridge Inc's notice of shipments for the Mainline due on Friday.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands had not yet traded, after settling on Wednesday at $4.50 under WTI.

* Global oil prices rose as the signing of the long-awaited Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China brought some relief to markets

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)