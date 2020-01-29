BOE Report

Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of 5 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2020, to stockholders of record on Feb. 19, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

For more information on Marathon Oil Corporation, visit the Company’s website at https://www.marathonoil.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Lee Warren: 713-296-4103

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

OSY Rentals