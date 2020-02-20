Treeline Well Services acquires six service rigs from Reliance Well Servicing













Treeline Well Services LP is pleased to announce the acquisition of six (6) service rigs from Reliance Well Servicing consisting of 5 doubles and 1 single. Effective February 20th, 2020 all rigs will operate under the Treeline Partnership. All 5 doubles are consistent with the majority of Treeline’s current fleet that now includes 18 KSM 550 heavy hook load double rigs. Treeline is also excited to add Reliance’s crews to our workforce, these individuals are directly responsible for the great reputation Reliance has established over the past 30 years.

The acquisition of the Reliance rigs is an exciting step in Treeline’s growth strategy and specific to the double market in Western Canada. Treeline Well Services now has a fleet of 29 service rigs with a mix of 22 doubles and 7 singles. This acquisition adds to Treelines’ capacity in our core areas of SAGD and the Deep Basin area of NW Alberta and NE BC. Treeline has the newest fleet of service rigs in Canada for companies that operate over 10 rigs.