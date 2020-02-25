Attention, Saskatchewan operators! You don’t want to miss this…













As you likely already know, the Government of Saskatchewan recently passed Directive PNG034: Saskatchewan Pipelines Code and Pipelines Administration and Licensing Regulations (PALR). Part of this directive requires that flowlines in the province of Saskatchewan must now be licensed through the Ministry of Energy and Resources (MER).

At GDM Pipelines, we have been collecting and managing information related to Saskatchewan pipelines and flowlines for over 22 years. We have been following the updated regulations closely, and we want to make it as easy as possible for you to meet the requirements.

Here’s what you need to know:

New Flowlines

As of January 20, 2020, operators MAY begin to license new flowlines. It is not required for operators to license new flowlines at this time.

As of January 20, 2021, operators MUST begin to license new flowlines before they are built.

Retroactive Flowlines

As of January 20, 2020, the IRIS system is available for operators to begin submitting retroactive flowline licenses at any time.

Retroactive licensing for all flowlines MUST be completed by January 20, 2024. Operators must submit a form to the Ministry of Energy and Resources prior to January 20, 2021 indicating their plan to license the lines during this time.

Bulk submissions are completed using the Retroactive Licensing Template. The template contains 10 required attributes, as well as the option to submit either a shapefile or the to and from lat/long coordinates for each flowline.

Need some help getting started?

Look no further! From helping to get your data organized, to preparing your submission, to ensuring it is properly submitted, GDM can help with every step.

Step 1: Organize Your Data

GDM has the most comprehensive database of Saskatchewan flowlines available today. This provides an ideal starting point for you to confirm your pipeline inventory and attributes. As you validate your data, we can store it within our database. Then, when it comes time to create your submission, everything you need will be available in one spot.

Step 2: Compile Your Data

Once your data has been collected, GDM can create the Retroactive Licensing Template for you, complete with your company’s full inventory of flowlines. We will ensure the minimum level of attributes are incorporated, including populating the template with the accurate lat/long coordinates or creating the shapefile for you.

Step 3: Submit Your Data

Once the file is created, we can complete the submission to IRIS on your behalf. We will monitor the process to resolve any technical submission constraints or logic errors to ensure everything is properly updated.

Want to know more?

Contact Brent at brent.barkhouse@gdmpipelines.com or 403-547-9100 x 113 to learn more and discuss how we can customize our services to meet your needs.