BOE Report

New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 25 Document Controller Brunel Calgary
Feb. 25 Correspondence Controller Brunel Calgary
Feb. 24 Senior Accounts Payable Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 24 Gas Plant Operator ACCEL Energy Limited Edmonton
Feb. 24 Plant / Field Operator Roska DBO Tumbler Ridge
Feb. 24 Summer Student (Environmental) Vertex Sherwood Park
Feb. 24 Accounting Administrator Brunel Calgary
Feb. 24 Retail Category Manager Brunel Calgary
Feb. 24 Downstream Scientist Brunel Toronto
Feb. 21 Project Administrator Vertex Calgary
Feb. 21 Cable Operator Brunel Montreal
Feb. 21 Accountant Brunel Calgary
Feb. 21 Mechanical Engineer Brunel St. Johns
Feb. 21 Mechanical Specialist TC Energy Medicine Hat
Feb. 21 Senior Environmental Advisor TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 21 Human Resources Services Coordinator, Candidate Care TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 20 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Feb. 20 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Feb. 20 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 20 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Feb. 20 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Feb. 20 INDUSTRIAL CLEANING COORDINATOR – (ED4) Trican Well Service Ltd. Nisku
Feb. 20 Senior Analyst, Finance & Business Process Improvement AltaGas Calgary
Feb. 20 Temporary Manager, Enterprise Planning & Reporting AltaGas Calgary
Feb. 20 Service Manager Brunel Grand Prairie
Feb. 20 Documentation Specialist Brunel Montreal
Feb. 20 Senior Pipeline Integrity Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 20 Senior Assurance Advisor – Coastal GasLink TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 19 Plant Operator Roska DBO Rocky Mountain House
Feb. 19 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 19 Field Operator ( Electrical and Instrumentation Tech) Roska DBO Rocky Mountain House
Feb. 19 Junior Operator Technical Graduate Roska DBO Rocky Mountain House
Feb. 19 Field Engineer Brunel Kanata
Feb. 19 Senior HR Partner – Consultant Brunel Sheerwood Park
