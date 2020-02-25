New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 25
|Document Controller
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 25
|Correspondence Controller
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 24
|Senior Accounts Payable Analyst
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Feb. 24
|Gas Plant Operator
|ACCEL Energy Limited
|Edmonton
|Feb. 24
|Plant / Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Tumbler Ridge
|Feb. 24
|Summer Student (Environmental)
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Feb. 24
|Accounting Administrator
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 24
|Retail Category Manager
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 24
|Downstream Scientist
|Brunel
|Toronto
|Feb. 21
|Project Administrator
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Feb. 21
|Cable Operator
|Brunel
|Montreal
|Feb. 21
|Accountant
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 21
|Mechanical Engineer
|Brunel
|St. Johns
|Feb. 21
|Mechanical Specialist
|TC Energy
|Medicine Hat
|Feb. 21
|Senior Environmental Advisor
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 21
|Human Resources Services Coordinator, Candidate Care
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 20
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Feb. 20
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Feb. 20
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 20
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Feb. 20
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Feb. 20
|INDUSTRIAL CLEANING COORDINATOR – (ED4)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Nisku
|Feb. 20
|Senior Analyst, Finance & Business Process Improvement
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Feb. 20
|Temporary Manager, Enterprise Planning & Reporting
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Feb. 20
|Service Manager
|Brunel
|Grand Prairie
|Feb. 20
|Documentation Specialist
|Brunel
|Montreal
|Feb. 20
|Senior Pipeline Integrity Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 20
|Senior Assurance Advisor – Coastal GasLink
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 19
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Feb. 19
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 19
|Field Operator ( Electrical and Instrumentation Tech)
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Feb. 19
|Junior Operator Technical Graduate
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Feb. 19
|Field Engineer
|Brunel
|Kanata
|Feb. 19
|Senior HR Partner – Consultant
|Brunel
|Sheerwood Park