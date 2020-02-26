CB Securities – Barnwell 2020 Non-Core Property Offering













Barnwell of Canada, Limited has retained CB Securities Inc. as its exclusive advisor for the sale of all of its non-core assets. This is an invitation to submit a Non-Binding Bid by noon on March 25, 2020.

Total Offering Highlights

525 BOE/day of net production at 2019 YE 324 Bbls/day oil, 16 Bbls/day NGL and 1,050 Mcf/day sales gas

$3.5 Million Forecast Annual Net Operating Income

Spirit River Highlights

260 BOE/day of recent net production from 1.7 net wells 200 Bbls/day of light oil and condensate 350 Mcf/day of sales gas

Includes 28.26% WI in a high rate Lower Charlie Lake hz well

Commenced production November 2019

~750 Bbls/day (213 Bbls/day net) IP60 oil rate

One of 2019’s top prolific wells drilled in western Canada

$2.26 Million Forecast 2020 NOI

18% royalties and $8/BOE operating costs

$4.4 million of PP NPV10 and $5.1 million of P+PP NPV10

Wood River Highlights

67 Bbls/day of net oil and 75 Mcf/day of net sales gas non-op production (3.1 net wells)

$728 Thousand Forecast 2020 NOI

$14.70/BOE operating expense and 24% royalty

2020 netback of $32/BOE with $65/Bbl oil price and $2.20/Mcf gas price

Inexpensive optimizations and workovers identified

Medicine River Highlights

22 BOE/day of net production (9 Bbls/day oil, 33 Mcf/day sales gas, & 7 Bbls/day NGL)

07% WI in the oil and 8.38% WI in the gas cap of the Pekisko N Pool Unit

$46 Thousand Forecast 2020 NOI

$30/BOE operating expense and 20% royalty

2020 netback of $6/BOE with $65/Bbl oil price and $2.01/Mcf gas price

Most of the remaining value is in the gas cap blowdown expected to commence in 2023

$279 to $320 Thousand of NOI Forecast in 2023

7 Bcf (1.4 Bcf net) reinjected into the gas cap to date

Will also be some flush oil production from currently shut-in high rate oil wells

Wells with rates as high as 50 Bbls/day were shut-in for pressure maintenance

Reduction to $6.50/BOE operating expense and 13% royalty in 2023

Kaybob South Highlights

21 BOE/day of net production (14 Bbls/day oil, 40 Mcf/day sales gas, & 1 Bbl/day NGL)

Shallow decline with 8 to 9 year RLI’s

35% WI in 4 hz Dunvegan wells Waterflood implementation is likely a near term event

$195 Thousand Forecast 2020 NOI $15/BOE operating expense and 17% royalty



Bonanza/Balsam Highlights

24 BOE/day of net production (18 Bbls/day oil & 25 Mcf/day sales gas) Good quality oil production from 3 gross (1.2 net) wells

Upside: Recompletion of 10 metres more uphole oil pay upon next pump change in most significant well

$140 Thousand Forecast 2020 NOI $20/BOE operating expense and 20% royalty



Hillsdown Highlights

38 BOE/day of net production (13 Bbls/day oil/condensate, 140 Mcf/day sales gas, and 2 Bbls/day NGL) Stabilized flat production in wells operated by CNRL with 11% to 19% WI (avg 17%)

Viking exploitation potential on several sections of interest land at varying WI Numerous good vertical Viking wells >60 Bbls/day initial rates and high rate tests in area 100% WI in a half section of highly prospective land

$140 Thousand Forecast Annual NOI $12/BOE operating expense and 26% royalty



Thornbury Highlights

180 Mcf/day net sales gas Stable production in wells operated by CNRL with 6% to 14% WI (avg 11%) 40 Mcf/day average well rates in 41 producing wells 4 (~7 net) Bcf of cumulative gas production

$60 Thousand Forecast Annual NOI $1.30/Mcf operating expense and 5% royalty



An additional ~200 gross sections of miscellaneous lands across Alberta are also available for review.

More information on each property is available at www.cbsecurities.com or by emailing info@cbsecurities.com