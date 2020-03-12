Ovintiv Takes Immediate and Significant Action; Reduces Second Quarter 2020 Capital Investments by $300 Million; Full-Year Cash Costs to Drop by $100 Million

Company dropping 10 operated rigs immediately and an additional six rigs in May

DENVER, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ – Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE, TSX: OVV) today announced plans to immediately reduce second quarter 2020 capital investments by $300 million and full year cash costs by $100 million. This is the first step in response to the recent large drop in oil prices. The Company has no long-term service commitments to fulfill and intends to use its operational flexibility to maintain balance sheet strength. Ovintiv is fully prepared to further reduce capital investments and activity levels as market conditions dictate.

“We are moving quickly and decisively in response to these volatile and challenging times. It is imperative to take immediate action and we are dropping roughly two-thirds of our operated rigs and reducing our cash costs by $100 million,” said CEO Doug Suttles. “Market conditions are changing rapidly, and we have full operational flexibility to further adjust activity to maintain our balance sheet strength.”

The Company is immediately dropping 10 operated drilling rigs and plans to drop an additional six operated rigs in May 2020. Following these rig count reductions, Ovintiv will have three operated rigs in the Permian, two in the Anadarko and two in the Montney.

Beyond the immediate spending cuts announced today, Ovintiv is prepared to further reduce capital investments throughout the year to ensure free cash neutrality and balance sheet strength. The Company expects to provide an update to its 2020 guidance in conjunction with first-quarter reporting.

Strong Balance Sheet & Robust Liquidity Through Mid-2024:

The credit facilities are fixed at $4 billion until their maturity in July 2024 and commodity prices have zero impact on availability. They have no reserve-based, cash flow or EBITDA lending covenants or minimum credit rating requirements. The facilities are based on book value only (not market capitalization) with a maximum ratio of 60% debt-to-adjusted capitalization (at year-end 2019, ratio was 28%). The capitalization calculation adjustment includes a fixed $7.7 billion add back to capitalization. Full terms of the credit facilities can be found as an exhibit to the Company’s Form 10-K. In addition, a table can be found in this release.

OVV is rated investment grade at BBB.

Approximately 80% of total long-term debt is due in 2024, or beyond, with a weighted average bond maturity of approximately 10 years.

The Company has significant flexibility to manage the late 2021 and 2022 maturities, including the use of the credit facilities.

Strong Hedging Position Protects Cash Flow:

More than 70% of 2020 crude oil and condensate production and 2020 natural gas production is hedged at prices significantly above the current market. The Company utilizes more than a dozen “A” credit rated hedge counterparties. See hedge table in this release.

Recent U.S. Shelf Registration Filing:

A recent U.S. shelf registration filing was made on March 6, 2020 . This shelf was part of a normal course renewal and the Company has no current intentions of issuing any debt or equity under the shelf.

Debt to Adjusted Capitalization at December 31, 2019:

($ MM) 2019 Credit Facility

Covenant Long-Term Debt, including current portion $6,974 Total Shareholders’ Equity 9,930 Equity adjustment for impairments at December 31, 2011 7,746 Adjusted Capitalization $24,650 Debt to Adjusted Capitalization 28% 60%

Note: Please refer to the Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations on the Company’s website. Debt to Adjusted Capitalization is a proxy for Ovintiv’s financial covenant under the Company’s credit facilities which require debt to adjusted capitalization to be less than 60 percent. Adjusted Capitalization includes debt, total shareholders’ equity and an equity adjustment for cumulative historical ceiling test impairments recorded as of December 31, 2011 in conjunction with the Company’s January 1, 2012 adoption of U.S. GAAP.

Hedge Volumes as of December 31, 2019:

Natural Gas Hedges 2020 Oil & Condensate Hedges 2020 Total Benchmark Hedges 1,188 MMcf/d Total Benchmark Hedges 165 Mbbls/d Benchmark Hedges ($/Mcf) Benchmark Hedges ($/bbl) NYMEX Swaps

Swap Price 803 MMcf/d

$2.65 WTI Swaps

Swap Price 70 Mbbls/d

$57.56 NYMEX 3-Way Options

Short Call

Long Put

Short Put 330 MMcf/d

$2.72

$2.60

$2.25 WTI 3-Way Options

Short Call

Long Put

Short Put 80 Mbbls/d

$61.68

$53.44

$43.44 NYMEX Costless Collars

Short Call

Long Put 55 MMcf/d

$2.88

$2.50 WTI Costless Collars

Short Call

Long Put 15 Mbbls/d

$68.71

$50.00 Basis Hedges ($/Mcf) Basis Hedges ($/bbl) AECO Basis Swaps

Swap Price 349 MMcf/d

($0.88) WTI / Midland Swaps

Swap Price 8 Mbbls/d

($1.20) WAHA Basis Swaps

Swap Price 105 MMcf/d

($0.91)

“NEW” Price Sensitivities for Oil Hedge Gains/Losses by Quarter for 2020 ($ MM):

Period $20 $30 $40 $50 $60 1Q 2020 353 276 198 73 (23) 2Q 2020 353 276 198 73 (23) 3Q 2020 357 279 201 74 (23) 4Q 2020 357 279 201 74 (23) 2020 $1,420 $1,109 $798 294 ($93)

“NEW” Price Sensitivities for Gas Hedge Gains/Losses by Quarter for 2020 ($ MM)

Period $1.00 $1.25 $1.50 $1.75 $2.00 $2.25 1Q 2020 138 119 100 81 62 43 2Q 2020 143 123 103 83 63 44 3Q 2020 145 125 104 84 64 44 4Q 2020 141 121 102 82 63 43 2020 $566 $488 $409 $331 $252 $174

Note: Sensitivities do not include gains or losses related to differential hedges. Note: Company has additional hedges on Butane and Propane not included.