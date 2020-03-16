ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend Amount of $0.02 per Share for April 15, 2020

CALGARY – (ARX – TSX) ARC Resources Ltd. (“ARC”) confirms a monthly dividend amount of $0.02 per share for April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020 . The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2020 .

ARC has reduced its monthly dividend from $0.05 per share to $0.02 per share. After the payment of the March 2020 dividend, ARC intends to change to a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share compared to its previous monthly dividend of $0.05 per share. For additional details, refer to the March 13, 2020 news release entitled, “ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Reduced Capital Program of up to $300 Million for 2020 and Reduces Its Monthly Dividend to $0.02 per Share”.

As at March 16, 2020, the trailing 12-month dividends paid to shareholders total $0.60 per share.

ARC is one of Canada’s largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion. ARC’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.

